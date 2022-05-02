ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Pittsfield annual flushing of the water system continues

By Kayleigh Thomas
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Db5ua_0fQGtzxq00

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In Pittsfield, week two of hydrant flushing operations gets underway Monday.

Springfield to light up Union Station green to bring awareness for children’s mental health

Flushing will take place Monday to Friday between 7:30 in the morning and three in the afternoon.

The City is flushing water mains this month to remove corrosive products from the lines to prevent wear.
Homes nearby the active flushing may see some loss of water pressure or discoloration.

Affected areas:

  • Broadway, Lake Streets Neighborhoods
  • Allendale, Allengate Neighborhoods
  • Morningside, Springside Neighborhoods
  • Lincoln, Fenn Streets, Wendell Ave.
  • South Mountain, Tamarack roads, Dan Fox Drive
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MA
Government
City
Lincoln, MA
City
Pittsfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Pittsfield, MA
Government
City
Springfield, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flushing#Water Systems#Water Pressure#Urban Construction#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
FUN 107

Massachusetts Cracking Down on Abusing Disability Parking Placards

We all know that it is wrong to park in a disabled parking spot if you don't need it. Able-bodied drivers who park in spots designated for the disabled are preventing those people from doing necessary, everyday tasks. Often, these tasks are already more difficult and time-consuming for the disabled, but taking away a disabled parking spot from them can take a task from difficult to impossible.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

WWLP

20K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy