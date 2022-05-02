Pittsfield annual flushing of the water system continues
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In Pittsfield, week two of hydrant flushing operations gets underway Monday.Springfield to light up Union Station green to bring awareness for children’s mental health
Flushing will take place Monday to Friday between 7:30 in the morning and three in the afternoon.
The City is flushing water mains this month to remove corrosive products from the lines to prevent wear.
Homes nearby the active flushing may see some loss of water pressure or discoloration.
Affected areas:
- Broadway, Lake Streets Neighborhoods
- Allendale, Allengate Neighborhoods
- Morningside, Springside Neighborhoods
- Lincoln, Fenn Streets, Wendell Ave.
- South Mountain, Tamarack roads, Dan Fox Drive
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.
Comments / 0