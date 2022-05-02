Tik Tok Hack Makes Removing Flies Clean and Easy

A few months ago, we had some work being done in our master bedroom, and we spent a couple of weeks sleeping in our guest bedroom. One night after taking a shower, I had my head wrapped up in a microfiber towel, and I somehow managed to completely stain our headboard. I tried everything to get it out, even going as far as to purchase a stain removal machine — but nothing worked. We had had the headboard for years, and it had held up great, but honestly, the look was a little outdated, and I realized it was time for something new. I spent hours scouring websites looking for the perfect replacement for our old headboard, but nothing felt right — until I came across the Casper Bliss Attachable Headboard ($640).
