County Sheriff, Recorder Races Top Primary Slate for Tuesday

(CARMEL, Ind.) – Six Republican state legislators won’t be returning next session after losing primaries on Tuesday, while one race remains up in the air. Wabash County Councilwoman Lorissa Sweet unseated Huntington Representative Dan Leonard, while Shelbyville’s Robb Greene defeated Franklin Representative John Young, with both challengers attacking the incumbents’ right flank. In Indianapolis, Representative John Jacob, who won his own conservative insurgent campaign against an incumbent two years ago, lost his renomination bid to Julie McGuire, who argued Jacob obstructed conservative proposals with persistent no votes on bills he contended didn’t go far enough.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 15 HOURS AGO