Knox County, IN

County Sheriff, Recorder Races Top Primary Slate for Tuesday

wzdm.com
 2 days ago

A few contested races face Knox County voters in tomorrow’s primary election. The main contested primary race is for the Republican nomination for Knox County Sheriff. In that race, incumbent Sheriff...

www.wzdm.com

WTHI

Election day in Vigo County

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Tuesday, May 3rd, is primary voting day throughout Indiana. There are 17 different locations you can go to vote in Vigo County. Polls opened at 6 a.m. and will close at 6 p.m. LINK | Election results. The Vigo County's Chief Deputy Clerk, Leanna Moore, says...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Reaction as voters down Vigo School $261M referendum

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One of the most-watched issues on the ballot is in Vigo County. It concerns the Vigo County School Corporation’s Facilities Referendum. Voters were asked if the VCSC should increase property taxes to fund the renovations and site improvements of the three high schools in the corporation. With 100% of precincts […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Bruce Borders defeats Jeff Ellington in Indiana House District 45 Race

Incumbent Republican Bruce Borders defeated Jeff Ellington in the Indiana House District 45 primary race. Borders defeated Ellington by a little over 500 votes. He has served in the Indiana house for the last 16 years. Borders campaigned on being socially and fiscally conservative. He has told us before some...
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Challengers Oust Three Indiana House Republicans

(CARMEL, Ind.) – Six Republican state legislators won’t be returning next session after losing primaries on Tuesday, while one race remains up in the air. Wabash County Councilwoman Lorissa Sweet unseated Huntington Representative Dan Leonard, while Shelbyville’s Robb Greene defeated Franklin Representative John Young, with both challengers attacking the incumbents’ right flank. In Indianapolis, Representative John Jacob, who won his own conservative insurgent campaign against an incumbent two years ago, lost his renomination bid to Julie McGuire, who argued Jacob obstructed conservative proposals with persistent no votes on bills he contended didn’t go far enough.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Person
Larry Bucshon
WISH-TV

Residents try to block proposed highway in southern Indiana

JASPER, Ind. (WISH) — The regional development authority Mid-States Corridor is teaming up with INDOT to build a route linking Southern and Central Indiana. After studying several routes, it settled on a proposal paralleling Highway 231, bypassing the towns of Jasper, Huntingburg, and Loogootee. The entire span would start...
JASPER, IN
WNDU

Indiana primary election voting information

Production seats on sale for Garth Brooks concert at Notre Dame. If you haven't gotten tickets yet for the Garth Brooks concert at Notre Dame Stadium—you still have a chance. Updated: 10 minutes ago. Officials say training procedures like this help their team stay equipped and alert for real-life...
NOTRE DAME, IN
WTHI

One dead in Sullivan County crash

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead after a Monday afternoon crash in Sullivan County. It happened at US 41 and State Road 48 - near Shelburn. Police told News 10 a semi stopped at the railroad tracks on 41. A man driving a passenger car crashed into the back of the stopped truck.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

Indiana GOP Lawmakers Hold Off Most Hard-Right Challengers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Frustrated Indiana conservatives fell short in most primary races Tuesday in their drive to push the Republican-controlled state Legislature further to the right, and two of the movement’s leaders lost their reelection bids. The roughly two dozen so-called liberty candidates saw only a few victories...
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Outage expected in Vincennes for Duke Energy work

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A brief power outage is expected on Wednesday, May 4 for a section of Vincennes due to scheduled Duke Energy work. According to a notice from Mayor Joe Yochum’s office, subcontractors for Duke Energy will be working on high voltage transmission lines near the intersection of Hart Street and Kimmell Road. […]
VINCENNES, IN

Comments / 0

