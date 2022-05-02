ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poem of the week: Solitude is poor … by Olha Kobylianska, translated by Olha Rudakevych

By Carol Rumens
 2 days ago
‘The leaves of trees rustle and murmur’ … A deer in a forest near Yasnogorodka town, West of Kyiv. Photograph: Atef Safadi/EPA

Solitude is poor …

Solitude is poor?

Who can prove that?

Just listen to the torrent of tears it brings forth and how they spread! Look at the countless marble-white hands that bridge its space in convulsions of pain; look at the torn veils of hope rocking back and forth, back and forth; look at the swarms of thought crowding into it with brute force, thrashing about mercilessly and ever faster … to get where?

Dear God, to get where?

Listen!

Shut the door, huddle together, hold your breath – and listen!

A deer runs through the forest.

Through a green, airy, and lush forest, in search of something. The deer runs, trampling and crushing flowers underfoot. The leaves of trees rustle and murmur. Within the forest, an old tree’s imposing branches sway nearly imperceptibly.

The deer has just stopped short.

Has it arrived? It doesn’t know.

It thinks it has. It darts ahead, side to side. Leaping and racing, it bounds ahead – and stops once more. Its eyes open wide. It stands motionless, trembling.

What was that? A shot has just rung out through the forest.

Faint sounds of something breaking, something crashing – and all coming toward it, coming toward it. Suddenly, the deer’s wide open eyes see something they have never seen before, and its ears hear something they had never heard before. The hushed forest fills with something the deer never knew before – and blood drains from its body.

That was why it had to race through the green forest.

Listen!

Born in 1863 in Bukovina, Olha Kobylianska was a feminist writer who worked in various literary genres. Trilingual in German, Polish and Ukrainian, she wrote her early novellas in German. When she moved to Chernivtsi in 1891, to live in the house which has since become her memorial museum , she switched to writing in Ukrainian. She was influenced by the novelist George Sand and the philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche.

This week’s poem is the last of a group of four prose poems by Kobylianska, with the collective title My Lilies. The poems, translated into English by the distinguished translator and scholar Olha Rudakevych, were published by Ukrainian Literature: A Journal of Translations, and are available to read online .

While many prose poems lie flat and exquisite on the page, those of Olha Kobylianska stand up and address an audience. The sometimes surrealistic descriptive narrative absorbs the traditional craft of the storyteller, and grips her readers by well timed pauses and sudden rhetorical questions.

The current poem begins with a question, which seems to respond to the opinion, voiced by someone “off stage”, that “solitude is poor”. Repeated, but with an added question mark, the imaginary statement is challenged, even mocked.

That “poor” suggests “impoverished” rather than “pitiable” as demonstrated by Kobylianska heaping the landscape of solitude with metaphorical features – “the torrent of tears”, “marble-white hands that bridge its space in convulsions of pain”, “the torn veils of hope” and “swarms of thought”. This is a panic-stricken, chaotic solitude. Its images could be those of war. The hands are both dead (“marble-white”) and contortedly alive (“convulsed with pain”) as they struggle, disembodied, to “bridge” the space. The veils of hope behave like disturbed children, “rocking back and forth” and the thoughts are violent and undirected – not thought-like at all. The question asked about the thrashing “swarms of thought” – “to get where?” – forms its own bridge to the new story about the deer.

Related: Poem of the week: Welcome to Donetsk by Anastasia Taylor-Lind

The storyteller again commands attention, telling her audience to “shut the door, huddle together, hold your breath – and listen!” It may be that the audience itself is endangered, but given refuge by the story. Whatever magical action is beginning with the words, A deer runs through the forest, the audience cannot be sure that it will conclude with a “happily ever after”.

While the imagined setting now is lush and green, the deer in its headlong flight resembles the thoughts in the opening lines. Nature looks on dispassionately. When the deer stops, it doesn’t know if it’s arrived. It’s always driven, and essentially powerless. The narrative constantly overturns the expectations of order and direction.

The shot rings out, but the deer doesn’t immediately fall. It stands motionless, trembling, and we hear its question as if we’re now inside its head: “what was that?” Its eyes see and its ears hear things that may be revelatory, but are fragmented beyond the necessary mental processing. When the blood drains from the deer’s body it seems this is partly metaphorical: it signifies shock as well as death. The deer understands its actions in retrospect: it thought it was searching for something, but it was simply being pursued. The final comment, once again to “Listen” warns the audience the story isn’t finished for them. Although we never meet the hunter with the gun, this is a political parable about power and powerlessness. It’s a warning against trust, including trust in the power of stories.

