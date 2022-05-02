ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskingum County, OH

Better transportation led to rural communities fading

By Chuck Bell
Times Recorder
Times Recorder
 2 days ago

Driving through rural areas of Muskingum County, I have come across numerous small towns and communities that are only a shadow of what they once were. Looking at an old Muskingum County map, I found more than 50 towns and communities large enough to merit a name on the map. Where did these places go?

In the 1920s and 1930s, many of these towns and communities had their own general store, gas station with a mechanic, doctor who made house calls and farm machinery dealer and/or auto dealership. Almost all had a school with at least 15 of them having a high school. There may have been more than this, but I could not find them.

When I checked with the Muskingum Valley Education Center, I learned they had no records older than 10 years back, so I did the next best thing to get the information I was after. I looked up the participants in the Muskingum County Basketball Tournaments from the 1920s and 1930s. I assumed that if a place had a basketball team in the tournament, it also had a high school.

There are 26 townships in Muskingum County and it seems reasonable if there was at least one elementary school in each township; there would be numerous one-room, two-room or larger schools in the county in addition to the high schools. Since there are no records, my logic will have to do for now.

Towns/communities that had their own high schools included Adamsville, Bloomfield, Chandlersville, Dresden, Frazeysburg, Hopewell, Meigs, Nashport, New Concord, Norwich, Otsego, Philo, Rich Hill, Roseville and South Zanesville. We currently have five rural high schools in the county with only three of the original fifteen still existing: New Concord, South Zanesville (now Maysville) and Philo.

But back to my original question: What led to the shrinking and even disappearing of these small towns and communities? One probable factor, I believe, was the improvement in transportation. It is now easier and quicker to get from a rural community to a central shopping area many miles away. All state roads are paved and most county ones.

Automobiles are commonplace and speed rural consumers to large towns and cities where prices are lower and choices are greater. It is now easier to transport students greater distances to larger, consolidated schools that provide more courses needed for college and tech school. And, while there is never only one factor responsible for a situation, the improvement in travel seems a likely one in this case.

I encourage you to drive some of the back roads and see some of these vanishing stores and schools before they are all gone. It can be a rewarding afternoon drive.

Chuck Bell is a former 4-H Educator for Muskingum County and a Farm Bureau member.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Better transportation led to rural communities fading

Comments / 1

Related
WHIZ

Strong storms move through Muskingum County

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–Strong storms moved through the area Tuesday afternoon bringing heavy rains, strong winds, and hail. Around 4:00 p.m., heavy rain hit the area along with strong winds. That was quickly followed by hail that ranged in size from a golf ball to a nickel. The storms also brought...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Best counties to retire to in Ohio

(STACKER) — Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Muskingum County, OH
City
New Concord, OH
City
Adamsville, OH
Local
Ohio Traffic
City
South Zanesville, OH
City
Philo, OH
City
Hopewell Township, OH
City
Roseville, OH
WTRF- 7News

Belmont County mine closing; Layoffs will be permanent

A WARN notice has been released stating that the Belmont County Century mine will be closing. The plant closing in Beallsville, Ohio will come with associated layoffs. The layoffs with occur on June 15 or within the next two weeks and will be permanent. The company says 106 positions will be part of the associated […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Adams, Athens, Belmont, Brown, Butler, Carroll, Champaign by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Athens; Belmont; Brown; Butler; Carroll; Champaign; Clark; Clermont; Clinton; Columbiana; Coshocton; Delaware; Fairfield; Fayette; Franklin; Gallia; Greene; Guernsey; Hamilton; Harrison; Highland; Hocking; Holmes; Jackson; Jefferson; Knox; Lawrence; Licking; Madison; Marion; Meigs; Miami; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Morrow; Muskingum; Noble; Perry; Pickaway; Pike; Preble; Ross; Scioto; Tuscarawas; Union; Vinton; Warren; Washington TORNADO WATCH 175 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS OH . OHIO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS ATHENS BELMONT BROWN BUTLER CARROLL CHAMPAIGN CLARK CLERMONT CLINTON COLUMBIANA COSHOCTON DELAWARE FAIRFIELD FAYETTE FRANKLIN GALLIA GREENE GUERNSEY HAMILTON HARRISON HIGHLAND HOCKING HOLMES JACKSON JEFFERSON KNOX LAWRENCE LICKING MADISON MARION MEIGS MIAMI MONROE MONTGOMERY MORGAN MORROW MUSKINGUM NOBLE PERRY PICKAWAY PIKE PREBLE ROSS SCIOTO TUSCARAWAS UNION VINTON WARREN WASHINGTON
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Is the ethane cracker plant still coming to Belmont County?

Belmont County, OH (WTRF)-Is the ethane cracker plant still coming to Belmont County?  President and CEO of JobsOhio JP Nauseef says the short answer is yes. But the timetable is up in the air.  So, the big question is: Where does the project stand now? Nauseef says it is still waiting on the final investment decision from the […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philo
NBC4 Columbus

Four Ohioans going to prison for string of bank robberies

ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Four central Ohio residents are heading to prison after pleading guilty to a string of bank robberies earlier this year. Travis Metter, 23, of Lancaster; Lindsey Williams, 24, of Lancaster; James Jones, 28, of Akron; and Amber Morrison, 26, of Chillicothe, were sentenced to prison Tuesday for their involvement in a […]
ZANESVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — May brings more sunshine and warmer days across Ohio.  It’s also Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month. Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. Nathan Dennis said the month is a good time to raise awareness for motorists both inside and outside of cars, looking twice before entering intersections and when merging out on the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rural Communities#Fading#Farm Bureau#Automobile#Farm Machinery
Times Recorder

Times Recorder

1K+
Followers
649
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

The Times Recorder is your local news source for Muskingum County.

 http://zanesvilletimesrecorder.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy