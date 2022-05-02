Vote for the Morris/Sussex Athlete of the Week for April 24-30

Who will be the Morris/Sussex Athlete of the Week?

Nominations were provided by coaches, and are presented in alphabetical order. Voting closes at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Melissa Aymil

Mendham senior thrower

Aymil had a final throw of 40-2¼ to place seventh in the Championship shot put at Penn Relays on April 28.

Roman Citro

High Point junior golfer

Citro averaged 39.75 strokes as High Point went 4-0 last week, beating Jefferson twice, Lenape Valley and Hackettstown.

Kelsey Commerford

West Morris junior defender

Commerford caused 10 turnovers and picked up 10 ground balls as West Morris defeated Montville and Sparta, and lost to Randolph.

Nate Do

Jefferson senior pitcher/shortstop

Do was 6-for-9 with two doubles, two home runs, six runs scored and eight RBI as the Falcons went 2-1 last week. He was the winning pitcher in Jefferson's 14-3 Morris County Tournament victory against Whippany Park, allowing four hits, two walks and one earned run and striking out four in four innings.

Delana Einreinhofer

Wallkill Valley freshman distance runner

Einreinhofer ran 5:11 to break the school record in the 1,600 meters, and also won the 800, in a dual meet against Sussex Tech. She helped the Rangers' sprint and distance medleys and 4x800 medal at the Randolph Relays on Saturday.

Audrey Flannery

High Point senior attack

Flannery had 10 goals in three High Point losses, including the 100th of her career against Jefferson on April 25.

Hunter Force

Montville sophomore outfielder

Force went 6-for-15 with two doubles and two home runs, five runs scored and four RBI as Montville went 3-1 last week. Against Randolph on April 27, Force hit the go-ahead homer in the eighth inning and with two outs and the tying run on second, made a sliding catch to win the game.

Aubrey Giordano

Mount Olive senior midfielder

Giordano had nine goals and an assist, nine ground balls and 11 draw controls as Mount Olive lost to Randolph and defeated Morristown-Beard. She scored her 100th career goal against the Crimson on April 28.

Sabrina Gong

Parsippany junior pitcher

Gong pitched a complete game, allowing eight hits and four earned runs and striking out seven, as the Red Hawks beat Parsippany Hills, 10-5 in the Mayor's Cup on April 28. At the plate, she was 4-for-4 with a home run, a stolen base, three RBI, and three runs scored.

David Horvath

Mountain Lakes senior pitcher

Horvath earned the victory as Mountain Lakes beat Parsippany, 9-1, allowing five hits and one earned run and striking out nine in six innings. At the plate, he was 5-for-7 with two home runs and six RBI as the Lakers went 3-0 last week.

Liam Kelly

Lenape Valley junior goalie

Kelly made 15 saves as No. 9 Lenape Valley upset Kittatinny, 7-6, in the second round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament on Saturday.

Brendan Laqui

Randolph senior catcher

Laqui went 7-for-10 with two doubles, three runs score and three RBI as Randolph went 2-1 last week. He also threw out four runners at second base.

Jared Lim

Morristown junior second singles

Lim went 3-0 against Madison, Randolph and Morristown Beard – two of those in three sets– then swept three pro-set matches to win the second singles championship at the inaugural Morris Open on Friday.

McKenzie Minervini

Pequannock sophomore pitcher

Minervini averaged 11 strikeouts, including the 200th of her career, in three victories this week. At the plate, she had five hits, including a triple, two RBI, and five runs scored.

Sophia Modi

Madison sophomore goalie

Modi allowed 13 goals and made nine saves in a loss to New Providence on April 26. She allowed nine goals and made 14 saves as Madison beat Scotch Plains, 10-9, on April 28.

Jordan Robinson

Morristown senior sprinter/jumper

Robinson anchored the Colonials' 4x100 and led off the 4x400 at Penn Relays . The 4x400 won its heat to take home a "wagon wheel" trophy. The 4x100 broke the school record twice, once while qualifying for the Northeast final and again in the final – placing fifth in 49.41.

Colin Sabia

Jefferson junior long-stick midfielder

Sabia had two goals and four assists, 42 ground balls, and won 12-of-21 faceoffs as Jefferson defeated Vernon and Cedar Grove and lost to Morris Knolls.

Nick Scaltro

Boonton junior attack

Scaltro had 13 goals and six assists as Boonton went 2-1 last week, notching his 100th career point in only two seasons.

Thomas Schottland

Sparta junior first singles

Schottland defended his Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex first singles title, and was named tournament MVP for the second straight season. Schottland was also the only Sparta victor in a 4-1 loss to Mendham on April 27.

