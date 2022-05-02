ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Baseball has sprung: 3 best-selling offerings at Jackie Robinson Ballpark (and more)

By Mark Harper, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yR2B9_0fQGtGgV00

The Daytona Tortugas have debuted more than new players in their distinctive blue and green uniforms this month.

Angela Ford, food and beverage manager for the team, said the Jackie Robinson Ballpark concessions stand features several new and improved offerings.

Top 3 best-sellers

First, though, she shared a list of the three go-tos on the menu. These should come as no surprise.

  1. Hot dogs — Since the 1893 Chicago World's Fair, the "dachshund sandwich," later shortened to "hot dog," became a staple of American culture. That same year, hot dogs became "standard fare" at ballparks, according to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council.
  2. Cheeseburgers — In addition to being on the daily menu, cheeseburgers will be part of what's offered every Wednesday home game during Belly Buster Night. All-you-can-eat hot dogs, Marco's Pizza and popcorn are also part of the deal, which, along with a general-admission ticket, costs $14 in advance or $16 at the gate.
  3. Beer — Thirsty Thursdays will be back. Draft beer and fountain sodas start at $1 on Thursday home games. Also, Friday Night Happy Hours will include live music, tastings and drink specials from local breweries.

She said the team sells about double the number of hot dogs rather than cheeseburgers.

New, improved nachos

Ford plugged a few other new or improved menu items, including:

  • Nachos that go beyond chips, cheese and jalapeños.
  • A "Family Fun Pack," with four hot dogs, four fountain drinks and two popcorns for $20.
  • The "Shell-Yeah Picnic," an all-you-can eat smorgasbord including hamburgers, hot dogs and barbecue sandwiches on Tuesdays.
  • A new pulled-pork box with fries.
  • Neighbor's Ice Cream, including vanilla and Superman flavors as well as the Shelldon's Delight, a mint ice cream with Blue Oreo cookies.

