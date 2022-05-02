ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reed City baseball team splits with Cadillac

By John Raffel
The Herald Review
 2 days ago
Trent Howell has been a key contributor for Reed City's baseball team. (File photo)

CADILLAC -- Reed City won the first game 2-0 on Friday over. Max Hammond, Trent Howell and Isaac Williams all had one hit. Howell and Williams both had RBIs.

Morgan went six innings on the mound and gave up three hits and struck out two.

Reed City lost the second game 10-0 in five innings. The Coyotes only had one hit and made six errors defensively. Howell had the one hit. Spencer Hansen went four innings on the mound and took the loss for RC.

Reed City was at Chippewa Hills on Monday.

Pine River sweeps Houghton Lake

The Bucks won the first game on Friday 3-2. Jordan Nelson was the winning pitcher and threw a complete game and had nine strikeouts, Cole Hill and Nathan Marks had two hits apiece.

Pine River won the second game 11-3. Dillon Blood was the winning pitcher in five innings of work. Nelson had three hits with two RBIs. Dan Leydet had a two-run home run.

