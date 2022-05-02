ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus gas prices up nearly 18 cents

By Joe Clark
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus drivers saw a jump in gas prices during the past week.

According to GasBuddy, the average price for a gallon of gas in the Columbus area was $3.88, which is 17.5 cents higher than last week. Prices are down 1.6 cents from a month ago, but $1.13 higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy reports the cheapest gas station in the Columbus area was priced at $3.72 a gallon, while the most expensive was $4.09.

Nationally, the price for a gallon of gas was up 6.9 cents since last week and is averaging $4.17 a gallon.

