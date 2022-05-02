Columbus gas prices up nearly 18 cents
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus drivers saw a jump in gas prices during the past week.
According to GasBuddy, the average price for a gallon of gas in the Columbus area was $3.88, which is 17.5 cents higher than last week. Prices are down 1.6 cents from a month ago, but $1.13 higher than a year ago.DeWine signs sweeping higher education affordability bill into law
GasBuddy reports the cheapest gas station in the Columbus area was priced at $3.72 a gallon, while the most expensive was $4.09.
Nationally, the price for a gallon of gas was up 6.9 cents since last week and is averaging $4.17 a gallon.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.
Comments / 0