CHARLOTTE, N.C. — From security robots patrolling common spaces to coffee delivery robots, a push towards an autonomous future is already here for the Charlotte region. This year has also seen several announcements about futuristic transportation options. In Davidson, officials hope to soon finalize plans for a self-driving bus on town roads, and in Kannapolis, a tech company is hoping to use drones to drop prescriptions to patients.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO