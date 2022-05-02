Weather Now: Mostly Cloudy Cool Tuesday; Showers Return Wednesday

Good Thursday Morning,

Mainly cloudy Today with a bit of mist and drizzle around daybreak, otherwise most of the day looks dry. Some partial sun is possible during the afternoon hours. Another chance for rain arrives on Wednesday

Hour by Hour: A look at the next 36 hours’ conditions »

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

Morning clouds and fog with some spots of mist or drizzle early on Tuesday

Tuesday Morning Forecast 7:00am

Mostly cloudy skies Tuesday afternoon (some brief sun) and mainly dry but cool. The combination of a northeast breeze and extra clouds will keep temperatures in the mid-upper 50s. The average high temperature this time of year is 65°

Tuesday Afternoon Forecast 3:00pm

Tuesday Evening Forecast 7:00pm

Another round of rain is likely on Wednesday, before warmer and, finally, sunnier conditions return for Thursday.

Wednesday Forecast 12:00pm

“BONUS” WEATHER DAY THURSDAY!

Pinpoint Weather 12

Detailed 7-Day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Weather Blog | Pinpoint Traffic | Winter Weather | Flight Tracker | Severe Weather | Active Weather Alerts | Closings and Delays | Power Outages | Weather App

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.