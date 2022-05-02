ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather Now: Mostly Cloudy Cool Tuesday; Showers Return Wednesday

By Tony Petrarca, Michelle Muscatello
 5 days ago

Good Thursday Morning,

Mainly cloudy Today with a bit of mist and drizzle around daybreak, otherwise most of the day looks dry. Some partial sun is possible during the afternoon hours. Another chance for rain arrives on Wednesday

Morning clouds and fog with some spots of mist or drizzle early on Tuesday

Tuesday Morning Forecast 7:00am

Mostly cloudy skies Tuesday afternoon (some brief sun) and mainly dry but cool. The combination of a northeast breeze and extra clouds will keep temperatures in the mid-upper 50s. The average high temperature this time of year is 65°

Tuesday Afternoon Forecast 3:00pm

Tuesday Evening Forecast 7:00pm

Another round of rain is likely on Wednesday, before warmer and, finally, sunnier conditions return for Thursday.

Wednesday Forecast 12:00pm

“BONUS” WEATHER DAY THURSDAY!

Pinpoint Weather 12

