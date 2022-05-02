ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Happy birthday, Princess Charlotte! New photos mark royal’s 7th birthday

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
LONDON — Happy birthday, Princess Charlotte!

The middle child of Britain’s Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, turned 7 on Monday, according to People magazine.

Kensington Palace tweeted new photos of the adorable royal Sunday. The duchess, formerly known as Kate Middleton, snapped the pictures, according to the post.

The tweet came less than two weeks after Charlotte’s little brother, Prince Louis, celebrated his fourth birthday and her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, marked her 96th.

Princess Charlotte through the years 2015: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, depart the Lindo Wing with their newborn daughter at St. Mary's Hospital on May 2, 2015, in London. (John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

