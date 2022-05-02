AudioCodes: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AIRPORT CITY LOD ISRAEL, Israel (AP) _ AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $8.6 million.

The Airport City Lod Israel, Israel-based company said it had profit of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 33 cents per share.

The communication components company posted revenue of $66.4 million in the period.

AudioCodes shares have declined 32% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 24% in the last 12 months.

