Norwalk, CT

NPD has more sworn officers; Union President explains challenges

By Nancy Guenther Chapman
 2 days ago
NORWALK, Conn. – The Norwalk Police Department is “still under the gun” for manpower, said Lt. David O’Connor, police union president. Progress is being made, but it’s an uphill battle. According to Norwalk Police Deputy Chief James Walsh, NPD has 170 sworn officers now,...

Norwalk, CT
