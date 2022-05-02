ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderburgh County, IN

Suspect Wanted For Sexual Battery Arrested

By Amy Adams
104.1 WIKY
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man riding his bike in the wrong direction on a one-way road was stopped by...

wiky.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Alabama sheriff releases jailhouse surveillance video showing murder suspect leave with corrections officer

Newly released surveillance video appears to show missing Alabama corrections officer Vicky White leaving the Lauderdale County Detention Center Friday morning with the fugitive suspected murderer Casey Cole White walking behind her in leg shackles and handcuffs. The shocking escaped, allegedly faciliated by the jail's assistant director of corrections, kicked...
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Vanderburgh County, IN
Vanderburgh County, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Oxygen

Sheriff's Office Releases New Mugshot Of Lori Vallow After She's Returned To Jail

A new mugshot released by Idaho authorities shows Lori Vallow after the 48-year-old was returned to jail Thursday. Lori spent 10 months in a mental health facility after a judge ruled she was unfit to stand trial for the murder of her children, but she was booked into the Madison County Jail at 1:04 a.m. Thursday morning after a judge restored the Idaho mom’s competency earlier this week, according to East Idaho News.
MADISON COUNTY, ID
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Hutchinson
The Independent

Two California men arrested with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7 million

Two men have been arrested in Orange County, California after they were allegedly found with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7m people.Edgar Alfonso Lamas, 36, and Carlos Raygozaparedes, 53, were arrested when officers from the Buena Park Police Department allegedly recovered a haul of illegal substances in their minivan on March 17.The city of Bunea Park is some 12 miles from San Ana, the county seat of Orange County.In a statement on Wednesday, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said both men have been charged on multiple counts, in what is the biggest drugs find in 16 years.Police allegedly found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Battery#Police#Drugs#Violent Crime
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
SCDNReports

Inmate Makes Bizarre Break-In Report From County Jail

An inmate at the county jail made a bizarre break-in report just before 3:30 pm. The man, who was arrested for the 36th time after police responded to a domestic violence report last weekend, told police that he was informed that a man and woman were breaking into his house. He provided the police with the name of the suspects.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Deputies protect school killer after potential juror threat

Deputies protecting Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz had to pull him aside and surround him Tuesday after a member of a jury pool mouthed possible threats toward him and caused others to become “excited," leading them to fear a potential brawl, officials said. A 70-member pool of potential jurors was filing into the courtroom and taking their seats when one of the first to enter, a man in his 30s, began “mouthing expletives” toward Cruz, Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer said. Cruz, 23, is facing a possible death sentence for murdering 17 at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy