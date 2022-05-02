Legals for May, 2 2022

No. 28580 The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services seeks comment on its request for a waiver of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) rule governing the maximum amount of FY 2022 LIHEAP Funding that may be used in the Low Income Weatherization Assistance Program. Draft copies of the Department's waiver request may be obtained by writing the Department of Public Health and Human Services, 1400 Carter Drive, P.O. Box 202956, Helena, MT 59620-2956 or by calling 406-447-4269. Written comments must be received by 5:00 PM, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. May 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28566 ADVERTISEMENT TERMINAL SANITARY SYSTEM IMPROVEMENTS AIP NO. 3-30-0046-055-2019 GLACIER PARK INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT KALISPELL, MONTANA Sealed bids for AIP No. 3-30-0046-055-2019, Terminal Sanitary System Improvements, at Glacier Park International Airport, Kalispell, Montana, will be received by the Flathead Municipal Airport Authority, 4170 Highway 2 East, Kalispell, Montana 59901, until 11:30 a.m., local time, on May 18, 2022, and then opened, read aloud and canvassed. Call in information for the bid opening is as follows: Microsoft Teams meeting Join on your computer or mobile app https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_MTdkNjRiMGMtMzBlMy00N2ZiLTgxY2EtNWM1YzZlNDZiNjc2%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%2237247798-f42c-42fd-8a37-d49c7128d36b%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%228440e32d-0ecb-4231-b2a1-2b2b0294b280%22%7d Join with a video conferencing device 493366865@t.plcm.vc Video Conference ID: 113 570 211 9 Or call in (audio only) +1 469-214-8538,,138610227# United States, Dallas Phone Conference ID: 138 610 227# The work involved includes construction of a new wastewater pumping system, conveyance pipelines, truck filling station and lavatory waste facility. Wastewater will be conveyed to an existing permitted wastewater treatment facility. The majority of the pipelines will be trenched and backfilled; however, there will be directionally drilled sections of pipe under wetlands and stream channels. The work includes construction and execution of the following elements: New 185 gpm dual submersible pump lift station with precast 10-foot diameter, approx. 20-foot deep concrete wetwell. New 35 gpm water truck filling station assembly New 50-ft deep 35 gpm groundwater well and piping connections New airplane lavatory service cart dump station New 256 sf CMU electrical building with architectural finishes Approx. 6,150 linear feet of 4-inch HDPE high pressure force main pipe installed with open cut excavation on airport property, including clean outs, air release/vacuum relief valve assemblies and control valve assemblies Approx. 800 linear feet of 4-inch HDPE high pressure force main installed with horizontal directional drilling (Trumbull Creek Crossing 1) New 80KW diesel standby generator Site electrical work Existing utilities protection Instrumentation and controls systems On-site AC pavement driveway and access road Demolition and removal of an existing 44,400 sf elevated sound mound drainfield, including, PVC piping, concrete valve vaults and manholes, and electrical conduit, with onsite disposal by spreading of excavated spoils. Demolition and removal, including salvage of select equipment and materials, of an existing airplane lavatory dump facility. Coordination with concurrent terminal construction project teams Connection to the existing wastewater treatment facility owned by Alpine Pacific Utilities Startup, testing and commissioning of components and systems SCADA integration between the new pump station and the existing wastewater treatment facility owned and operated by Alpine Pacific Utilities Pavement opening and restoration, including maintenance of traffic, at pipeline crossings of Birch Grove Road in compliance with Flathead County Road Department requirements Site restoration, including grading, topsoil placement, hydroseeding, and restoration/replacement of temporarily removed surface features including but not limited to fencing. Approx. 1,420 linear feet of 4-inch HDPE high pressure force main pipe installed with open cut excavation on airport property, including clean outs, air release/vacuum relief valve assemblies and control valve assemblies Approx. 3,020 linear feet of dual 4-inch HDPE high pressure force main pipe installed with open cut excavation within defined temporary construction and permanent easements along Trumble Meadows Drive, including clean outs, air release/vacuum relief valve assemblies and control valve assemblies Pavement removal, subgrade replacement, new pavement, chip sealing, and pavement marking for an open cut perpendicular crossing of Birch Grove Road in compliance with Flathead County Roads Department requirements Protection of existing overhead and buried utilities Restoration of unpaved roadway surfaces, including grading, compaction rolling and chemical application Site restoration, including grading, topsoil placement, hydroseeding, and restoration/replacement of temporarily removed surface features including but not limited to fencing. A complete set of Plans and Bidding Requirements and Contract Documents may be obtained on or after April 25, 2022, on Montanabid.com. The project will be discussed to interested bidders at 1:30 p.m., local time on May 4, 2022. Interested bidders may join in person or online. In person meeting will be held at 4170 Highway 2 East, Kalispell, Montana 59901. Virtual attendance will be online following the information below. Microsoft Teams meeting Join on your computer or mobile app https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_N2ZkNTc4MzUtZjc2YS00MjEyLTgwMTMtYjVhYjg0ZWY1Zjc0%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%2237247798-f42c-42fd-8a37-d49c7128d36b%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%228440e32d-0ecb-4231-b2a1-2b2b0294b280%22%7d Join with a video conferencing device 493366865@t.plcm.vc Video Conference ID: 115 743 457 4 Or call in (audio only) +1 469-214-8538,,745479979# United States, Dallas Phone Conference ID: 745 479 979# Each bid must be accompanied by a Certified Check or Cashier's Check in the amount of not less than five percent (5%) of the total bid, made payable to the Flathead Municipal Airport Authority, or by Bid Bond in like amount executed by a Surety Company. All bidders are advised that the right is reserved by the Sponsor to waive any informality or irregularity in, or to reject any or all bids. Any questions must be submitted to Jodie Binger, Jacobs, via email to Jodie.Binger@jacobs.com. Questions are due by 10:00 a.m., May 11, 2022. Questions received after this time will not be accepted. April 25, May 2, 9, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28561 NOTICE TO CREDITORS THOMAS C. MORRISON MORRISON LAW FIRM, PLLC 111 N. Last Chance Gulch (3B) Helena, MT 59601-4144 406-443-1040 (phone) 406-443-1041 (fax) tom@treasurestatetax.com Attorney for personal representative MONTANA ELEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT FLATHEAD COUNTY IN RE THE ESTATE OF KARI LYNN CLANCY, Deceased. Probate No. DP 2022-61A NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS GIVEN that PHYLLIS E. COTTLE has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this no or said claims will be forever barred, Claims must be mailed to the Personal Representative with return receipt requested or filed with the Clerk as follows: address of personal representative PHYLLIS E. COTTLE Personal Representative c/o Thomas C, Morrison Morrison Law Firm, PLLC 111 N. Last Chance Gulch (3B) Helena, MT 59601 location of Clerk of Court Clerk of Court FLATHEAD County 228 Broadway Helena, Mt 59601 I declare under penalties of perjury and the laws of the State of Montana that the foregoing is true and correct. 2.8.2022 date /s/ THOMAS C. MORRISON THOMAS C. MORRISON Attorney for the Personal Representative NOTICE TO CREDITORS April 25, May 2, 9, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28562 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE On September 6, 2022 at 11:00 AM, at the East Door, Flathead County Justice Center, 920 South Main Street, Kalispell, MT 59901, Brigham J. Lundberg, a member of the Montana State Bar, as successor trustee, will sell at public auction to the highest bidder, the following described real property situated in Flathead County, Montana, and described as follows: Lot 85 of RIVER PLACE PHASE III CORRECTED, according to the map or plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the Clerk and Recorder of Flathead County, Montana. Parcel ID No.: 7434 which has the address of 3057 Sweetgrass Lane, Kalispell, MT 59901. Said sale will be made to satisfy the obligation secured by and pursuant to the power of sale conferred in the trust indenture/deed of trust ("Deed of Trust") dated October 21, 2019 and executed by Sandra Jean Topalovich, as grantor ("Grantor"), to Insured Titles, as trustee, in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as designated nominee for LendUS, LLC, beneficiary of the security instrument, its successors and assigns, as beneficiary, and recorded on October 21, 2019 as Instrument No. 201900026958, official records of Flathead County, Montana. The Deed of Trust was assigned for value to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. ("Beneficiary"), the current beneficiary, by written instrument filed for record on December 1, 2020, as Instrument No. 202000040390, official records of Flathead County, Montana. Brigham J. Lundberg ("Successor Trustee") is the successor trustee of the Deed of Trust pursuant to an Appointment of Successor Trustee/Substitution of Trustee recorded on April 4, 2022 as Instrument No. 202200008526, official records of Flathead County, Montana. Beneficiary has declared the grantor in default of the terms of the Deed of Trust and the promissory note ("Note") secured by the Deed of Trust because of Grantor's failure to timely pay all monthly installments of principal, interest, and, if applicable, escrow reserves for taxes and/or insurance as required by the Note and Deed of Trust. According to the Beneficiary, the obligation evidenced by the Note is now due for the September 1, 2021 installment payment. As of March 31, 2022, the amount necessary to satisfy this obligation was $148,368.25. This amount includes the outstanding principal balance of $145,298.87, plus accrued interest, accrued late charges, accrued escrow installments for insurance and/or taxes (if any), and advances for the protection of the beneficiary's security interest (if any). Due to the default stated above, Beneficiary has elected, and has directed the Successor Trustee, to sell the above-described property to satisfy the obligation. The sale is a public sale and any person, including the beneficiary, excepting only the trustee, may bid at the sale. The bid price must be paid immediately upon the close of bidding in cash or cash equivalents (valid money orders, certified checks or cashier's checks). The conveyance will be made by Trustee's Deed without any representation or warranty, including warranties of title or possession, express or implied, as the sale is made strictly on an as-is, where-is basis, without limitation, the sale being made subject to all existing conditions, if any, of lead paint, mold or other environmental or health hazards. The sale is subject to bankruptcy filing, payoff, reinstatement, or other circumstance that affects the validity of the sale. If the sale is set aside or the trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder's sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of funds paid to the successor trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The purchaser shall be entitled to possession of the property on the 10th day following the sale. The scheduled Trustee's Sale may be postponed by public proclamation up to 15 days for any reason, and in the event of a bankruptcy filing or other court-ordered stay, the sale may be postponed by the trustee for up to 120 days by public proclamation at least every 30 days. The grantor, the successor-in-interest to the grantor, or any other person having an interest in the aforesaid property, at any time prior to the trustee's sale, may pay to the present beneficiary the entire amount then due under the Deed of Trust and the obligation secured thereby (including costs and expenses actually incurred and attorney's fees) other than such portion of the principal as would not then be due had no default occurred and thereby cure the default theretofore existing. This communication is from a debt collector. It is an attempt to collect a debt, and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. DATED: 4/15/2022 /s/ Brigham J. Lundberg Brigham J. Lundberg, Successor Trustee Lundberg & Associates, PC 3269 S. Main St., Ste. 100, Salt Lake City, UT 84115 801-263-3400 Office Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. April 25, May 2, 9, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28563 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE On August 22, 2022 at 11:00 AM, at the East Door, Flathead County Justice Center, 920 South Main Street, Kalispell, MT 59901, Brigham J. Lundberg, a member of the Montana State Bar, as successor trustee, will sell at public auction to the highest bidder, the following described real property situated in Flathead County, Montana, and described as follows: Lot 5 and the Southerly 10.00 feet of Lot 4 when measured parallel to the Southerly boundary thereof of Block 13 of Western Addition to Kalispell, Montana, according to the map or plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the Clerk and Recorder of Flathead County, Montana. Parcel ID No.: 0542325 which has the address of 436 10th Avenue West, Kalispell, MT 59901. Said sale will be made to satisfy the obligation secured by and pursuant to the power of sale conferred in the trust indenture/deed of trust ("Deed of Trust") dated September 25, 2017 and executed by Chris L. Shigley and Scott Shigley, as grantors ("Grantor"), to Old Republic National Title Insurance Company, as trustee, in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as designated nominee for 1st Alliance Lending, LLC, beneficiary of the security instrument, its successors and assigns, as beneficiary, and recorded on September 25, 2017 as Instrument No. 201700023875, official records of Flathead County, Montana. The Deed of Trust was assigned for value to The Money Source Inc. ("Beneficiary"), the current beneficiary, by written instrument filed for record on March 24, 2022, as Instrument No. 202200007732, official records of Flathead County, Montana. Brigham J. Lundberg ("Successor Trustee") is the successor trustee of the Deed of Trust pursuant to an Appointment of Successor Trustee/Substitution of Trustee recorded on April 11, 2022 as Instrument No. 202200009188, official records of Flathead County, Montana. Beneficiary has declared the grantors in default of the terms of the Deed of Trust and the promissory note ("Note") secured by the Deed of Trust because of Grantors' failure to timely pay all monthly installments of principal, interest, and, if applicable, escrow reserves for taxes and/or insurance as required by the Note and Deed of Trust. According to the Beneficiary, the obligation evidenced by the Note is now due for the October 1, 2021 installment payment. As of April 14, 2022, the amount necessary to satisfy this obligation was $142,546.06. This amount includes the outstanding principal balance of $137,198.16, plus accrued interest, accrued late charges, accrued escrow installments for insurance and/or taxes (if any), and advances for the protection of the beneficiary's security interest (if any). Due to the default stated above, Beneficiary has elected, and has directed the Successor Trustee, to sell the above-described property to satisfy the obligation. The sale is a public sale and any person, including the beneficiary, excepting only the trustee, may bid at the sale. The bid price must be paid immediately upon the close of bidding in cash or cash equivalents (valid money orders, certified checks or cashier's checks). The conveyance will be made by Trustee's Deed without any representation or warranty, including warranties of title or possession, express or implied, as the sale is made strictly on an as-is, where-is basis, without limitation, the sale being made subject to all existing conditions, if any, of lead paint, mold or other environmental or health hazards. The sale is subject to bankruptcy filing, payoff, reinstatement, or other circumstance that affects the validity of the sale. If the sale is set aside or the trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder's sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of funds paid to the successor trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The purchaser shall be entitled to possession of the property on the 10th day following the sale. The scheduled Trustee's Sale may be postponed by public proclamation up to 15 days for any reason, and in the event of a bankruptcy filing or other court-ordered stay, the sale may be postponed by the trustee for up to 120 days by public proclamation at least every 30 days. The grantors, the successor-in-interest to the grantors, or any other person having an interest in the aforesaid property, at any time prior to the trustee's sale, may pay to the present beneficiary the entire amount then due under the Deed of Trust and the obligation secured thereby (including costs and expenses actually incurred and attorney's fees) other than such portion of the principal as would not then be due had no default occurred and thereby cure the default theretofore existing. This communication is from a debt collector. It is an attempt to collect a debt, and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. DATED: 4/15/2022 /s/ Brigham J. Lundberg Brigham J. Lundberg, Successor Trustee Lundberg & Associates, PC 3269 S. Main St., Ste. 100, Salt Lake City, UT 84115 801-263-3400 Office Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. April 25, May 2, 9, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28564 NOTICE THAT A TAX DEED MAY BE ISSUED IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND TO THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY. TO: David C. Dunkin Mary Ann Wilson 73 Locust Rd. Winnetka, IL 60093 David C. Dunkin 180 N. LaSalle, Ste 1018 Chicago, IL 60601 Babylon Holdings LLC 6004 Liebig Ave Bronx, NY 10471 Tapco LLC 3031 Grand Ave #109 Billings, MT 59102 Flathead County Treasurer 935 1st Ave West, Ste T Kalispell, MT 59901 Flathead County Treasurer 290A North Main Kalispell, MT 59901 Current Occupant Morrison Rd Whitefish, MT 59937 Pursuant to section 15-18-212, Montana Code Annotated, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: 1. As a result of a property tax delinquency, a property tax lien exists on the following described real property in which you may have an interest: The Tax Lien Certificate describes the property as 20 31 21 TR 4C IN N2NE4. The Assignment of County's Interest in Property Tax Lien to TAPCO describes the property as TR 4C IN N2NE4 S20 T31 R21. The Litigation Guarantee describes the property as Tract A of Certificate of Survey No. 14704, that portion of the North Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 20, Township 31 North, Range 21 West, P.M.M., Flathead County, Montana. 2. The property taxes became delinquent on November 30, 2018 after 5 p.m. (first half) and on May 31, 2019 after 5 p.m. (second half). 3. The property tax lien was attached on July 31, 2019. 4. The lien was subsequently assigned to Babylon Holdings LLC, 6004 Liebig Ave, Bronx, NY 10471, then was later assigned to TAPCO LLC, 3031 Grand Ave #109, Billings, MT 59102. 5. As of the date of this notice, the amount of tax due is: TAXES: 6,264.59 PENALTY: 125.26 INTEREST: 1,424.14 COST: 1,553.65 TOTAL: 9,367.64 6. For the property tax lien to be liquidated, the total amount listed in paragraph 5, plus additional interest and costs, must be paid by August 1, 2022, which is the date that the redemption period expires or expired. 7. If all taxes, penalties, interest, and costs are not paid to the COUNTY TREASURER on or prior to August 1, 2022, which is the date the redemption period expires, a tax deed may be issued to the assignee or county that is the possessor of the tax lien on the day following the date that the redemption period expires. 8. The business address and telephone number of the county treasurer who is responsible for issuing the tax deed is: Flathead County Treasurer, 290A North Main, Kalispell MT 59901, (406) 758-5680. FURTHER NOTICE FOR THOSE PERSONS LISTED ABOVE WHOSE ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN: 1. The address of the interested party is unknown. 2. The published notice meets the legal requirements for notice of a pending tax deed issuance. 3. The interested party's rights in the property may be in jeopardy. DATED at Ridgeley this May 2, 2022. TAPCO LLC IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND TO THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY. May 2, 9, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28565 NOTICE THAT A TAX DEED MAY BE ISSUED IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND TO THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY. TO: Joanna R. Holm, 3300 Hwy 2 W., Kalispell, MT 59901 Joanna R. Holm, 110 Dolphin Ct., Kalispell, MT 59901 Joanna R. Holm, 140 Dolphin Ct., Kalispell, MT 59901 Joanna R. Holm, 257 Swiss Dr., Kalispell, MT 59901 Joanna R. Holm, 243 Swiss Dr., Kalispell, MT 59901 Joanna R. Holm, 229 Swiss Dr., Kalispell, MT 59901 Joanna R. Holm, 215 Swiss Dr., Kalispell, MT 59901 Joanna R. Holm, 201 Swiss Dr., Kalispell, MT 59901 Joanna R. Holm, 110 Wettington E. Dr., Kalispell, MT 59901 Joanna R. Holm, 1172 Smith Lake Rd., Kalispell, MT 59901 Aspen Funding LLP, PO Box 1856, Bigfork, MT 59911 Aspen Funding LLP, PO Box 310, Bigfork, MT 59911 John C. Dark, 45294 Charolais Road, Poison, MT 59860 Judy A. Dark, 45294 Charolais Road, Poison, MT 59860 Martha A. Dubois, PO Box 717, Hot Springs, MT 59845 Terrance S. Hanson, 103 Badger Court, Bigfork, MT 59911 Judith A. Hanson, 103 Badger Court, Bigfork, MT 59911 N. Richard Higgins, PO Box 322, Ulm, MT 59485 John W. Helms, PO Box 1060, St. Ignatius, MT 59865 Jeannine T. Helms, PO Box 1060, St. Ignatius, MT 59865 Leif E. Hovland ,7310 Durenda Circle, Anchorage, AK 99507 J&MC, LLP, PO Box 224, Dayton, MT 59914 Dennis G. Minemyer, CPA Employees 401k Retirement Plan, PO Box 5026, Missoula, MT 59801 Robert McClain, 101 Highland Ridge Dr., Kalispell, MT 59901 Roni McClain, 101 Highland Ridge Dr., Kalispell, MT 59901 Myers Family Limited Partnership, 500 2nd Ave, Havre, MT 59501 Jeremy D. Myers as Custodian for Kahlea C. Myers, Selah C. Myers and Taylor G. Myers, 2610 Cheyenne St., Irvine, TX 75062 Quality Water Works, Inc., PO Box 365, Kalispell, MT 59903 Antone Reichenbach, 375 Labrant Rd., Kalispell, MT 59901 Larry C. Versoi, 1650 Riverside Rd., Bigfork, MT 59911 Dawn R. Versoi, 1650 Riverside Rd., Bigfork, MT 59911 Yellow Bay, LLC, PO Box 310, Bigfork, MT 59911 Occupant, if any, 1172 Smith Lake Rd., Kalispell, MT 59901 Flathead County Treasurer,290 N Main St, Suite A, Kalispell, MT 59901 Any unknown interested party with an unknown address Pursuant to section 15-18-212, Montana Code Annotated, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: 1. As a result of a property tax delinquency, a property tax lien exists on the following described real property in which you may have an interest: The property is described on the Litigation Guarantee as Tract 2 of Certificate of Survey No. 15227, located in the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 29, Township 28 North, Range 22 West, P.M.M., Flathead County, Montana. AND Tract 3 of Certificate of Survey No. 15227, located in the Southeast Quarter of Section 29, Township 28 North, Range 22 West, P.M.M., Flathead County, Montana. EXCEPTING THEREFROM Sundance Acres , according to the map or plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the Clerk & Recorder of Flathead County, Montana. 2. The property taxes became delinquent on November 30, 2018 after 5 p.m. (first half) and May 31, 2019 after 5 p.m. (second half). 3. The property tax lien was attached on July 31, 2019. 4. The lien was subsequently assigned to TAPCO LLC, 3031 Grand Ave Unit 109, Billings, MT 59102-6698. 5. As of the date of this notice, the amount of tax due is: TAXES: 244.62 PENALTY: 4.84 INTEREST: 64.55 COST: 879.15 TOTAL: 1,193.16 6. For the property tax lien to be liquidated, the total amount listed in paragraph 5, plus additional interest and costs, must be paid by August 1, 2022, which is the date that the redemption period expires or expired. 7. If all taxes, penalties, interest, and costs are not paid to the COUNTY TREASURER on or prior to August 1, 2022, which is the date the redemption period expires, a tax deed may be issued to the assignee or county that is the possessor of the tax lien on the day following the date that the redemption period expires. 8. The business address and telephone number of the county treasurer who is responsible for issuing the tax deed is: Flathead County Treasurer, 290 N Main St, Suite A, Kalispell MT 59901, (406) 758-5680. FURTHER NOTICE FOR THOSE PERSONS LISTED ABOVE WHOSE ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN: 1. The address of the interested party is unknown. 2. The published notice meets the legal requirements for notice of a pending tax deed issuance. 3. The interested party's rights in the property may be in jeopardy. DATED at Ridgeley this May 2, 2022. IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND TO THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY. May 2, 9, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________