URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...In California, Modoc County including Highway 299 at. Cedar Pass. In Oregon, much of Lake County including Highway 31. from...

MEDFORD, OR ・ 10 HOURS AGO