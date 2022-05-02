ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veterans column: Newark's Robert Coyne returns home from WWII with 'Devil'

By Doug Stout
 2 days ago

In an interview with the Licking County Library, Robert Coyne related another story about the company mascot, the Skye Terrier they named, “Devil.”

“We were camped in this town and I noticed he wasn’t acting right. There wasn’t a veterinarian around, so I thought that a farmer might be able to help. I picked him [Devil] up in my arms and carried him out of town. I saw a nice farmhouse and knocked on the door. A German woman answered and I tried to explain, in what little German I knew, that he was sick. She didn’t know much English, but she understood and offered to see what she could do. We stayed a week in that town and every day I walked out to the farm to see how the doggie was doing. I don’t know what she did, but by the end of the week, the Devil was back to his normal self. I offered to pay her, but she wouldn’t take it. She hugged us and cried a little when we left.”

In the spring of 1946, Coyne got the news every service member wants to hear, he was going home. “When I got my discharge, I wanted to bring Devil home with me, I’d grown quite attached to him.”

Bringing him home was easier said than done. Coyne had heard that the pets that soldiers tried to take home on ships were being thrown overboard by Navy personnel. He also learned of a soldier who refused to go home without his pet. The soldier said that the dog had saved his life and that he wouldn’t leave without him. The Army was insisting he leave and threatened him with a court-martial.

According to Coyne, President Harry Truman learned of the soldier’s plight and was angry. He ordered the Army to quickly come up with a plan, so that these animals could be brought back to the United States. The Army decided that any animal could be brought home as long as it was examined by veterinarians and wasn’t sick or pregnant.

Coyne reported to Bremerhaven, Germany with Devil to ship home. The basic charge to ship the animal home was $35.00. Pet insurance was offered in case something happened to your pet. Coyne recalled that he paid $110.00 or $120.00 to send Devil home. Coyne boarded a troopship and sailed home. Four days later Devil and the other animals on the cargo ship sailed for the United States. He notified his family that the dog was coming to Newark. Coyne’s father asked a friend at the railroad station to keep an eye out for the dog. According to a Newark Advocate article printed Aug 12, 1946, Coyne arrived in Newark on July 25 and Devil arrived on August 9.

“When Devil arrived at the train station, the man called my father, who was at work at the Hub Clothing Store; Dad came home, picked me up, and we went to the station. Devil didn’t look too good, so we took him to a local veterinarian. He was there for three or four days where he got bathed and nursed back to health. The veterinarian didn’t charge me anything.” Devil lived with Coyne’s parents for 14 years before passing away. Devil. was buried on the family farm in St Louisville.

Buck Sergeant Robert “Bob” Coyne returned to Newark and became a civilian. He graduated from Newark High School and then attended The Ohio State University. Coyne married Alice Lingafelter in 1951, and they raised three children. He began a career in the printing business. In 1974, he opened Coyne Printing, from which he retired. Now at 95 years old, Coyne represents exactly what it means to be a part of what we Americans call, the “Greatest Generation.”

Doug Stout is the Veterans Project Coordinator for the Licking County Library. You may contact him at 740-349-5571 or dstout@lickingcountylibrary.org. His book "Never Forgotten: The Stories of Licking County Veterans" is available for purchase at the library or online at bookbaby.com.

