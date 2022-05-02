Denison's Miller, former Dispatch editor, inducted into Ohio APME Journalism Hall of Fame

Alan Miller, former Columbus Dispatch executive editor and now full-time Denison professor, was inducted into the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors (Ohio APME) Journalism Hall of Fame on April 3.

Miller, 62, of Granville, was honored at Ohio APME's annual awards luncheon for contributions made throughout the course of a 40–year tenure in Ohio's news industry, which included a stint as regional editor of Ohio's USA Today Network.

The Orrville native's passion for journalism sparked more than a decade before he entered the professional workforce.

"I knew what I wanted to do since I was five years old, because my mom and dad were journalists," he said.

When he was seven-years-old, photos that Miller took while at a drag race with his father were featured in a photo magazine. Fueled by the thrill of seeing his own work published, he began contributing to the local Orrville Courier-Crescent voluntarily during his high school years.

Following his graduation from Ohio University, Miller worked for the Courier–Crescent, Canton's The Repository, and Wooster's The Daily Record.

In 1984, he started with The Dispatch as the paper's Newark Bureau reporter. After taking on a variety of positions in ensuing years, he was named managing editor in 2004, and later editor in 2015. The Associated Press named The Dispatch best of the largest Ohio newspapers in each of Miller's years as editor.

“Alan led The Dispatch through a transition through ownership changes, building moves and staff changes. And he always did it with the best interest of his staff in mind," said Kelly Lecker, in her nomination letter written on behalf of Miller. Lecker was formerly managing editor of The Dispatch.

Miller being teaching at Denison in 1999. Following more than 20 years in a part–time role, he took on a full–time position in 2021 after university faculty approved a new journalism major and minor.

“We’re so excited to have Alan Miller as a full–time member of the program," said Jack Shuler, chair of Denison's journalism department. "His wealth of experience lends credibility and authenticity to the work we are doing here."

Miller says that those receiving his instruction are not the only beneficiaries of the work he does in his new occupation.

“I’m proud to say that I learn from students, and that I learn something new every day being here," he said.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Denison's Miller, former Dispatch editor, inducted into Ohio APME Journalism Hall of Fame