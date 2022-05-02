ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Denison's Miller, former Dispatch editor, inducted into Ohio APME Journalism Hall of Fame

By Jack Nimesheim, Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
 2 days ago

Alan Miller, former Columbus Dispatch executive editor and now full-time Denison professor, was inducted into the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors (Ohio APME) Journalism Hall of Fame on April 3.

Miller, 62, of Granville, was honored at Ohio APME's annual awards luncheon for contributions made throughout the course of a 40–year tenure in Ohio's news industry, which included a stint as regional editor of Ohio's USA Today Network.

The Orrville native's passion for journalism sparked more than a decade before he entered the professional workforce.

"I knew what I wanted to do since I was five years old, because my mom and dad were journalists," he said.

When he was seven-years-old, photos that Miller took while at a drag race with his father were featured in a photo magazine. Fueled by the thrill of seeing his own work published, he began contributing to the local Orrville Courier-Crescent voluntarily during his high school years.

Following his graduation from Ohio University, Miller worked for the Courier–Crescent, Canton's The Repository, and Wooster's The Daily Record.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ebuzU_0fQGofEf00

In 1984, he started with The Dispatch as the paper's Newark Bureau reporter. After taking on a variety of positions in ensuing years, he was named managing editor in 2004, and later editor in 2015. The Associated Press named The Dispatch best of the largest Ohio newspapers in each of Miller's years as editor.

“Alan led The Dispatch through a transition through ownership changes, building moves and staff changes. And he always did it with the best interest of his staff in mind," said Kelly Lecker, in her nomination letter written on behalf of Miller. Lecker was formerly managing editor of The Dispatch.

Miller being teaching at Denison in 1999. Following more than 20 years in a part–time role, he took on a full–time position in 2021 after university faculty approved a new journalism major and minor.

“We’re so excited to have Alan Miller as a full–time member of the program," said Jack Shuler, chair of Denison's journalism department. "His wealth of experience lends credibility and authenticity to the work we are doing here."

Miller says that those receiving his instruction are not the only beneficiaries of the work he does in his new occupation.

“I’m proud to say that I learn from students, and that I learn something new every day being here," he said.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Denison's Miller, former Dispatch editor, inducted into Ohio APME Journalism Hall of Fame

Comments / 0

Related
WLWT 5

Dog rescued behind Ohio Walmart takes turn for the worse

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio — The health of a dog who was rescued from behind an Ohio Walmart recently took a turn for the worse, despite efforts from staff members at a humane society. The Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County announced Friday on Facebook that a dog, who they...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

‘Ohio’s bourbon treasure hunt’ kicks off today

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Bourbon lovers who like a bit of mystery might like this: Columbus-based Watershed Distillery, partnering with Ohio Liquor, is releasing six exclusive single-barrel selections in 29 stores throughout the state beginning today - Monday, May 2. The release – billed as Ohio’s bourbon treasure hunt -...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Granville, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Wooster, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Canton, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Vance leads, Dolan surging in last-minute Ohio GOP Senate poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As the remaining undecided voters pick their candidates, three Republican U.S. Senate candidates have emerged as the final frontrunners in a major pollster’s last poll before Ohio’s primary election Tuesday. JD Vance, the author and venture capitalist supported by former President Donald Trump, continues his strong post-endorsement performance by leading the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio University#New Journalism#Columbus Dispatch#Ohio Apme Rrb#Ohio Apme#Usa Today Network#The Repository#The Daily Record#The Dispatch#Newark Bureau#The Associated Press
NBC4 Columbus

Best counties to retire to in Ohio

(STACKER) — Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of […]
OHIO STATE
10TV

LIST: Festivals, concerts and other events happening in central Ohio this summer

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Summer in central Ohio is typically accompanied by warm and sunny days filled with live music, good food and plenty of excuses to get outside. Even more events are expected to return this year compared to last in the wake of an ease on COVID-19 restrictions, and central Ohioans are looking ahead to a more "normal" summer season filled with eventful fun.
COLUMBUS, OH
WFMJ.com

Ohio State dishes out $1.9 million to host Kent State in 2026

There's a difference on the field between FBS & FCS football programs and apparently there's a one million dollar difference in payouts. Youngstown State is receiving $800,000 for its game at Ohio Stadium in 2023. Ten other non-conference opponents between 2022 & 2028, all FBS schools are receiving at lease...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
News Break
Politics
WDTN

Social media influencer biking across Ohio, stops in Miami Valley

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN)– A social media influencer is biking across Ohio to raise money for Autism Awareness. Social Media Influencer Joey Kinsley made a stop in Xenia Sunday afternoon. He is biking from Cleveland to Cincinnati. “First day was hard, the second day was great, yesterday was awful and today I’m facing some major winds,” […]
XENIA, OH
College Football HQ

Ohio State football schedule for 2022 season

How do things look for Ohio State this year in the Big Ten picture and College Football Playoff race? Let's look at the full Ohio State football schedule for the Buckeyes' 2022 season. Ohio State football scheduleWeek 1, Sept. 3 vs. Notre Dame Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. Arkansas State Week 3, Sept. 17 ...
COLUMBUS, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

What does overturning Roe v. Wade mean for Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — According to a leaked ruling obtained Monday by Politico, the United States Supreme Court is set to turn the issue of abortion back to the states. What does that mean for Ohio? Should the Supreme Court’s decision come down as written in the draft, individual states would then be able to […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Changes coming to COTA routes starting Monday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) is making scheduled changes to a handful of bus lines starting Monday. The following transit lines are affected by changes: 5 Refugee / W 5th Avenue 21 Hilliard-Rome 41 Crosswoods – Polaris 42 Sharon Woods 43 Westerville 44 Easton 45 New Albany 46 Gahanna 51 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Newark Advocate

Newark Advocate

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
113K+
Views
ABOUT

The Advocate is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Newark and Licking County, Ohio

 http://newarkadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy