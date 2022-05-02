These Are the Counties In the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

After adding over 326,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 80.3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 980,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 13.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 10.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of coronavirus grew at an average rate of 16.0 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 25.9% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV, metro area consists of Fairfax County, Montgomery County, Prince George's County, and 22 other counties. In the past week, there were an average of 19.0 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Washington residents, greater than the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 16.6 daily new cases per 100,000 Washington residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria metro area, COVID-19 is growing the slowest in Culpeper County, Virginia. There were an average of 0.0 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Culpeper County during the past week, the least of the 25 counties in Washington with available data.

Case growth in the Washington metro area varies at the county level. In Arlington County, for example, there were an average of 43.8 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the most of any county in Washington and more than the case growth rate in Culpeper County.

While Culpeper County has the slowest case growth in the Washington area, it does not have the lowest incidence of cases overall. As of April 28, there were a total of 22,175.7 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Culpeper County, the 22nd fewest of the 25 counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,741.0 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The pandemic has led to the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses around the country. These changes have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Culpeper County, unemployment peaked at 9.0% in April 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 3.7%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the slowest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending April 28. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending April 28 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending April 21 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000 1 Culpeper County 51,101 0.0 0.8 22,175.7 289.6 2 Manassas city 41,174 1.9 8.5 22,225.2 170.0 3 Fauquier County 69,728 3.9 4.7 18,751.4 203.6 4 Fairfax city 23,531 5.0 5.3 8,490.9 182.7 5 Warren County 39,492 6.5 12.7 21,756.3 395.0 6 Calvert County 91,511 6.6 4.3 12,269.6 158.5 7 Jefferson County 56,506 8.8 5.8 25,277.0 231.8 8 Spotsylvania County 132,833 9.3 15.8 20,399.3 224.3 9 Frederick County 251,422 10.7 7.5 18,319.8 207.6 10 Prince William County 461,423 11.1 11.8 20,787.2 161.2 11 Stafford County 146,773 11.3 11.6 20,829.4 119.2 12 Clarke County 14,423 11.6 12.2 18,255.6 291.2 13 Prince George's County 908,670 13.3 9.3 18,968.5 236.2 14 Charles County 159,428 14.3 11.2 17,768.5 220.2 15 Fredericksburg city 28,622 14.5 7.1 18,705.9 146.7 16 Loudoun County 395,134 17.8 14.9 17,570.7 96.7 17 Montgomery County 1,043,530 20.5 15.5 16,460.8 195.0 18 Fairfax County 1,145,862 20.7 16.3 15,795.0 126.3 19 District of Columbia 692,683 31.1 33.5 20,491.8 193.5 20 Falls Church city 14,128 32.5 36.1 14,800.4 120.3 21 Alexandria city 157,613 33.1 29.6 19,874.0 118.6 22 Manassas Park city 16,986 40.4 18.6 22,330.2 159.0 23 Madison County 13,170 40.4 28.8 18,306.8 311.3 24 Rappahannock County 7,378 40.9 40.7 14,068.9 135.5 25 Arlington County 233,464 43.8 40.7 18,703.5 138.4

