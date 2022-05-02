ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

These Are the Counties In the Springfield, MO Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0fQGn1Al00 After adding over 326,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 80.3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 980,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 13.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 10.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of coronavirus grew at an average rate of 16.0 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 25.9% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Springfield, MO, metro area consists of Greene County, Christian County, Webster County, and two other counties. In the past week, there were an average of 3.9 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Springfield residents, less than the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 0.9 daily new cases per 100,000 Springfield residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Springfield metro area, COVID-19 is growing the slowest in Polk County. There were an average of 0.6 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Polk County during the past week, the least of the five counties in Springfield with available data.

Case growth in the Springfield metro area varies widely at the county level. In Greene County, for example, there were an average of 4.5 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the most of any county in Springfield and far more than the case growth rate in Polk County.

While Polk County has the slowest case growth in the Springfield area, it does not have the lowest incidence of cases overall. As of April 28, there were a total of 25,337.0 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Polk County, the fifth fewest of the five counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,741.0 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The pandemic has led to the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses around the country. These changes have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. These changes have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Polk County, unemployment peaked at 6.5% in May 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 4.2%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the slowest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending April 28. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Missouri where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending April 28 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending April 21 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Polk County 31,748 0.6 1.2 25,337.0 340.2
2 Webster County 38,655 2.3 0.0 23,365.7 382.9
3 Christian County 85,658 3.6 0.0 24,369.0 305.9
4 Dallas County 16,617 4.1 0.0 22,940.4 433.3
5 Greene County 289,756 4.5 2.7 24,212.1 357.5

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

Cities Where the Most People Own Their Homes

The American housing market took off during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. The homeownership rate – or the share of housing units occupied by their owner – jumped by 2.6 percentage points from the first quarter to the second quarter of 2020, by far the largest increase ever recorded. By the end of […]
REAL ESTATE
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
AccuWeather

Is 'Tornado Alley' shifting east?

Where is 'tornado alley?' It may be time to update the original definition of the area that gets frequent tornadoes, which was created before the turn of the century. On average, 1,200 tornadoes hit the United States each year, according to the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), and while twisters can happen at any time and in any state, the prevailing wisdom has held that most of the large twisters occur in Tornado Alley, an expansive area within the central U.S. designated by meteorologists in the mid-20th century. That definition may be changing.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Coronavirus
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
Greene County, MO
Government
Springfield, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
Greene County, MO
Health
Springfield, MO
Health
County
Greene County, MO
Daily Mail

Billiard ball-size hailstones, freezing blizzards and raging tornadoes tear across South and Midwest as spring takes a back seat

Major storms pummeled parts of the South and Central U.S. with tornadoes, record-breaking sized hail and historic blizzard conditions, causing widespread damage, thousands of power outages, and leaving dozens of people injured. Tornado watches and warnings remained in effect for northern Iowa, a section of central Texas and parts of...
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Severe storms to target Midwest on Saturday

The risk of severe weather, including isolated tornadoes through this weekend, will focus on portions of the central United States that have seen few to no violent storms thus far this spring, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Meanwhile, some areas of the hard-hit South Central and Southeast regions should catch a welcome...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#U S Census Bureau#Covid#Americans
The Independent

Dramatic video shows tornado ripping through Kansas town

Dramatic video footage captured a powerful tornado that damaged 1,000 buildings in Kansas but “miraculously” left no fatalities in its wake.The amazing video was captured and shared by meteorologist Reed Timmer, whose drone video showed debris flying through the air as the EF-03 tornado tracked through the city.Video of the tornado has gone viral and has now been watched by more than 3.2m people.Andover Fire Chief Chad Russell fought back tears as he said that residents of the city suffered only minor injuries, and that the storm could have been far more serious.“The injuries in Andover were all...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

Counties Where It Takes the Longest to Get to Work

The share of Americans working from home skyrocketed during the pandemic. A recent Gallup study found that 45% of full-time workers in the United States – and two-thirds of white-collar workers – were doing their job remotely at least some of the time. The shift is proving to be a positive development for millions of […]
POLITICS
natureworldnews.com

Weather Warning for Severe Thunderstorms Issued for Kansas and Oklahoma

Severe thunderstorms are looming over Kansas and Oklahoma after US meteorologists issued their latest weather warning, prompting the risks of the downpour of large hailstones, strong winds, and twisters in the mentioned states and their surrounding areas. Severe Thunderstorms. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - Storm Prediction Center...
OKLAHOMA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

114K+
Followers
72K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy