ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

These Are the Counties In the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0fQGmziN00 After adding over 326,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 80.3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 980,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 13.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 10.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of coronavirus grew at an average rate of 16.0 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 25.9% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC, metro area consists of the city of Virginia Beach, the city of Norfolk, the city of Chesapeake, and 16 other counties. In the past week, there were an average of 9.2 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Virginia Beach residents, in line with the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 8.4 daily new cases per 100,000 Virginia Beach residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News metro area, COVID-19 is growing the slowest in Franklin city. There were an average of 2.3 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Franklin city during the past week, the least of the 19 counties in Virginia Beach with available data.

Case growth in the Virginia Beach metro area varies widely at the county level. In Mathews County, for example, there were an average of 44.6 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the most of any county in Virginia Beach and far more than the case growth rate in Franklin city.

While Franklin city has the slowest case growth in the Virginia Beach area, it does not have the lowest incidence of cases overall. As of April 28, there were a total of 30,035.6 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Franklin city, the 19th fewest of the 19 counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,741.0 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The pandemic has led to the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses around the country. These changes have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. These changes have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Franklin city, unemployment peaked at 11.9% in July 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 7.3%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the slowest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending April 28. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending April 28 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending April 21 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Franklin city 8,147 2.3 7.0 30,035.6 650.5
2 Gloucester County 37,222 2.7 3.3 19,703.4 276.7
3 Currituck County 26,363 3.8 4.9 18,966.0 121.4
4 Gates County 11,548 4.9 4.9 16,470.4 164.5
5 Isle of Wight County 36,627 5.0 3.5 19,971.6 316.7
6 Portsmouth city 95,097 5.7 7.8 21,999.6 352.3
7 Norfolk city 244,601 6.6 7.1 17,363.0 194.2
8 Camden County 10,551 6.8 5.4 16,680.9 85.3
9 Suffolk city 90,093 8.1 7.0 20,868.4 334.1
10 James City County 74,916 8.8 11.3 19,974.4 160.2
11 Poquoson city 12,090 8.9 4.6 19,503.7 248.1
12 Virginia Beach city 450,201 9.1 8.9 20,029.3 181.9
13 Chesapeake city 239,982 9.3 7.3 20,960.7 206.7
14 York County 67,982 11.0 8.8 14,595.0 158.9
15 Newport News city 179,673 11.7 6.8 20,323.6 223.2
16 Hampton city 135,041 15.0 16.6 20,694.5 243.6
17 Williamsburg city 14,927 17.5 8.2 11,978.3 147.4
18 Southampton County 17,880 22.9 6.5 19,010.1 508.9
19 Mathews County 8,788 44.6 16.5 16,863.9 318.6

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

Cities Where the Most People Own Their Homes

The American housing market took off during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. The homeownership rate – or the share of housing units occupied by their owner – jumped by 2.6 percentage points from the first quarter to the second quarter of 2020, by far the largest increase ever recorded. By the end of […]
REAL ESTATE
Fatherly

This List Shows The 10 Most Weed-Friendly Cities In The US

There are a lot of people across the country who turn to weed for various reasons whether it’s for inspiration, relaxation, relief, or anything in between. There are 18 states where using weed is legal recreationally, but not all the cities in those states are as weed-friendly as others. And there’s a handy map that breaks it down for us.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Newport News, VA
Health
City
Newport News, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Health
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
City
Virginia Beach, VA
City
Williamsburg, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Virginia Beach, VA
Government
Newport News, VA
Government
Virginia Beach, VA
Coronavirus
Newport News, VA
Coronavirus
City
Norfolk, VA
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#U S Census Bureau#Covid#Financial Advisors#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most Americans Serve in the Military

There are more than 1.3 million active-duty military personnel serving in the U.S. armed forces. Though they have different duties, they all work to defend the United States and its interests domestically and around the world. While there are many thousands of service members stationed overseas, the vast majority of active-duty military members are stationed […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
pewtrusts.org

A Third of States Lost Population in 2021

Editor's Note: This article is an annual update to the population change indicator for Pew's Fiscal 50 project. The pace of population growth nationally was five times slower in 2021 than over the preceding 10-year period. Population in 17 states declined last year, including Illinois, Mississippi, and West Virginia—the same three states that lost residents during the 2010-20 decade. Although population growth had been gradually slowing before COVID-19, the pandemic exacerbated this long-term trend.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
country1037fm.com

One of the Worst Places to Die in the U.S. is North Carolina

Ready to kick the bucket? North Carolina is apparently one of the worst states for dying. Here’s the truth: there are no good places to die. According to Policy Genius, some states are much worse places to die than others due to a variety of factors. “But where you...
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

25 Clothing Brands That Are Still Made in America

Globalization and the offshoring of manufacturing can be sensitive topics. In the last 50 years, the United States has lost millions of industrial jobs, leading to heated debates about economic competitiveness and the benefits of free trade. And while this trend has helped lift some countries out of poverty, it can be argued that it […]
APPAREL
NBC News

3 children died at Camp Lejeune military base in North Carolina

Authorities are investigating the deaths of three children last week at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. The children died in unrelated incidents on Saturday, a Camp Lejeune spokesperson told NBC News on Friday. There was no threat to community, the spokesperson said, while offering condolences "to the...
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

114K+
Followers
72K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy