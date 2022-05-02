ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayland High student collects hundreds of books for Massachusetts prisoners

By Zane Razzaq, MetroWest Daily News
 2 days ago

WAYLAND — A local high school student is helping inmates find a literary escape from the walls of prison.

Wayland High School junior Bryn Leonard, 17, has collected 681 books, as of Monday. Sometime this month, she will pack them into her mother’s minivan and the two will transport the books to Quincy’s Prison Book Program.

The nonprofit organization will then distribute the books to prisons throughout Massachusetts.

“Reading prompted me in the first place,” said Leonard. “I learned a lot about criminal justice and the inequities that prisoners face in our society.”

Read more: 'Power of books' still strong at Quincy program for inmates

She also writes regularly to a prison pen pal, who is at MCI-Norfolk. He told her about how reading has helped him pass the time and given him “a new perspective outside of the bars.”

But the prison’s library is underfunded and filled with outdated books, he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lBnH1_0fQGmpt700

“I thought, ‘Why not host a book drive?’” said Leonard. “I’m trying to get as many books as I can to help a very overlooked population in society.”

This past week, students, teachers and other staff members stopped by Wayland High’s library to add to the pile. Among the donated titles: “And the Mountains Echoed” by Khaled Hosseini; “The Color Purple,” by Alice Walker; and the late Congressman John Lewis’ autobiography.

'Girl in Ice': Framingham novelist's new book inspired by a local walk in the woods

On top of that, Leonard has a drop-off bin outside her Wayland home. She also got the word out on social media and spent part of her April break driving to people’s houses and picking up books.

“I just feel pretty accomplished,” she said. “Just watching the community come together and so many people are donating, it just makes me really happy to see that.”

She’s looking for a diverse range of books: mysteries, history, politics and law books.

“But really, anything,” said Leonard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A6OpZ_0fQGmpt700

The Massachusetts Department of Correction has no list of prohibited books, a department spokesperson said in response to a USA TODAY Network records request.

Publications are reviewed individually in the Bay State. Massachusetts correctional policies give the deputy superintendent the authority to reject reading materials if they could interfere with “security, order, rehabilitation, or if the publication facilitates, encourages and/or instructs in criminal activity.”

The Prison Book Program will not accept hardcover books, true crime or academic journals, according to a lengthy list of donation guidelines.

Art books, GQ, 'Game of Thrones,' Scientology: New England prisons ban thousands of books

Leonard said she will sift through the books before sending them to the Quincy program, and filter out any that do not meet those standards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14wJll_0fQGmpt700

The “rejected” books will then be donated to another organization.

“I just really hope that these will at least change the lives of at least some people in prison because reading definitely changed my life and reading is a major part of my life," said Leonard. "I hope that this book drive can make a difference for others also."

If interested in donating books, email Leonard at brynrleonard@gmail.com.

Information from USA Today was used in this report.

Zane Razzaq writes about education. Reach her at 508-626-3919 or zrazzaq@wickedlocal.com . Follow her on Twitter @zanerazz .

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Wayland High student collects hundreds of books for Massachusetts prisoners

