ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Really warm week with multiple chances for storms

By Rich Jones
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21OCe0_0fQGmSmW00
Really warm week with multiple chances for storms

Jacksonville, Fl — The first week of May 2022 is going to feel quite toasty overall. Skies will be mostly sunny today with high temperatures making it into the upper 80s inland and mid to upper 70s at the beaches.

Action News Jax Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh says a few inland isolated showers/storms will develop after 2 pm. Locally heavy rainfall and a few lightning strikes are the primary threats.

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

Scattered afternoon storms will develop inland again tomorrow. Highs will be in the upper 80s through Wednesday.

The First Alert Weather Team is forecast our first 90 degree day of the year by Thursday, a few days later than average.

Friday will be partly sunny with an isolated shower or thunderstorm and hot temperatures near 90.

The upcoming weekend is looking similar with temperatures in the mid and upper 80s, partly sunny skies, and scattered afternoon showers and storms.

We are 30 days until hurricane season (June 1st) and this week is Hurricane Preparedness Week, a time to focus on personal preparation for your home and family.

INDEPTH: Get prepared with the WOKV Hurricane Guide

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: May 2, 2022 First Alert 7 Day Forecast from Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strikes#Hurricane Preparedness#First Alert#Action News#Time
WCPO

Rain ending overnight

While the showers are ending, the clouds are thickening up. So, gray skies will be the rule for Wednesday and, for that matter, right through the beginning of the weekend. Add to the clouds, it's more rain before the end of the week. In the meantime, temps will cool and...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Catfish 100.1

Here is What Type of Weather to Expect this Summer in Alabama

Severe weather season always interrupts springtime in Alabama and this year it has been quite busy. Now our sights are set on the joy of summer. For many Alabamians, the unofficial start to the summer season is Memorial Day weekend with the official launch being Summer Solstice on Tuesday, June 21. Many are ready for the hot summer months and some are ready to crank up the air conditioner. Others are ready to jump in the pool.
ALABAMA STATE
UPI News

Soggy spring: Wet weather to return in the East

After what many in the East would consider a picture-perfect weekend with sunshine and warming conditions, AccuWeather meteorologists say a change in the pattern is going to bring a smorgasbord of weather conditions for the first week of May. The second half of April turned out to be chilly for...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

May Brings Several Weather Conditions, Tornadoes at Most

The month of May has always had a tornadic reputation, which brings the first weather concern as the month starts - tornadoes. As May begins this weekend, the month typically starts with hurricane season. However, this year's May weather can also bring warmer temperatures and even snow, The Weather Channel reported. In fact, many are looking forward to enjoying longer daylight as per forecasted.
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

Showers return today; sun, warm weather for Thursday

WHAT'S NEW - Showers and wet roads for the morning rush, scattered showers this afternoon. WHAT'S NEXT - Sunshine and warm for Thursday, highs near 70. Showers for late Friday into Saturday. Mother's Day looks dry and breezy. News 12 Storm Watch Meteorologist Addison Green say it will be cloudy...
ENVIRONMENT
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
94K+
Followers
100K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy