Really warm week with multiple chances for storms

Jacksonville, Fl — The first week of May 2022 is going to feel quite toasty overall. Skies will be mostly sunny today with high temperatures making it into the upper 80s inland and mid to upper 70s at the beaches.

Action News Jax Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh says a few inland isolated showers/storms will develop after 2 pm. Locally heavy rainfall and a few lightning strikes are the primary threats.

Scattered afternoon storms will develop inland again tomorrow. Highs will be in the upper 80s through Wednesday.

The First Alert Weather Team is forecast our first 90 degree day of the year by Thursday, a few days later than average.

Friday will be partly sunny with an isolated shower or thunderstorm and hot temperatures near 90.

The upcoming weekend is looking similar with temperatures in the mid and upper 80s, partly sunny skies, and scattered afternoon showers and storms.

We are 30 days until hurricane season (June 1st) and this week is Hurricane Preparedness Week, a time to focus on personal preparation for your home and family.

