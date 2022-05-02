‘American Idol’ Contestant HunterGirl Impresses With ‘Tangled’ Cover on Disney Night

Click here to read the full article.

HunterGirl has wowed the country music community since she stepped foot onto the American Idol stage.

The Tennessee native hasn’t disappointed with covers of Rascal Flatts’ “Banjo,” Miranda Lambert’s “Vice,” Sugarland’s “Baby Girl,” an original (“Heartbreak Down”), and she didn’t disappoint on Sunday’s Disney Night.



The 23-year-old singer is the only remaining female country artist at this late stage in the game, and she showed once again why she belongs in the Top 10 – and has a legitimate chance of winning the competition.

For her latest performance, and with support from an orchestra, HunterGirl (real name Hunter Wolkonowski) showed her all-American versatility with a performance from Tangled , ”I See The Light”.

HunterGirl lifted her game and the judges loved what they heard.

“You pushed that vocal girl,” remarked Katy Perry, “this is your Cinderella moment.”

Luke Bryan talked of the “elegance and the beauty” in the performance. “It was just incredibly inspiring,” he said before paying tribute to Naomi Judd who died April 30, aged 76. “You’re going to carry the torch of the country music community,” he enthused.

Watch the performance below.