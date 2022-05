Texas A&M Football has made a lot of noise lately from a recruiting standpoint during the last couple of days, first with the news that 2023 4-Star wide receiver Johntay Cook made the announcement that the Aggies would be a part of his “Top 5” college choices, and now, 2023 4-Star defensive lineman Will Norman has announced his “Top 5”, which consists of LSU, Michigan, Florida, Penn State, and Texas A&M. Will Norman, standing at 6’5″, 290lb, attends the prestigious IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, known for producing some of the top athletes across the board, and has become a recruiting...

BRADENTON, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO