New York City, NY

Italian favorite Via Della Pace opens in new East Village home on 4th Street

By Grieve
evgrieve.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new era begins for Giovanni Bartocci (above and below, left) and Marco Ventura at Via Della Pace. (The two also recently opened the small grocery Via Della Scrofa at 60 E. Fourth St.) Last night, the restaurant had a soft opening in its new home at 87 E....

evgrieve.com

Comments / 0

CBS New York

Outdoor dining structures removed along Ninth Avenue

NEW YORK -- Ninth Avenue is looking a little different.Several Hell's Kitchen restaurants have been ordered to remove their outdoor dining structures.The city says it's necessary for a water main repair and sidewalk expansion project. The mayor says not to worry -- the outdoor dining structures will be allowed to return.Still, businesses say this couldn't have come at a worse time."Summer is coming. Outdoor dining is important," said Jordi Sannella, of Norma."It would have been great to use those dead months when nobody wanted to sit outside," said Caitlan Lestesr-Sams, of Alfie's."We're telling those on Ninth Avenue, hold on, they're coming back. We know it was a real boost for the economy. It helped our restaurants. It kept them afloat," Mayor Eric Adams said.The mayor says he wants to see the sheds beautified and standardized.
The Staten Island Advance

Best 25 beaches in the U.S.: Two NYC boroughs have beaches that made the list

Summer is quickly approaching and that means making trips to relax and lounge at the beach. But not all beaches are created equal, according to Travel + Leisure, which rounded up the top 25 best beaches in the United States. It found the top beaches using criteria that defines the perfect beach, like the sand, the waves, the level of seclusion, the public transportation and accessible parking, the boardwalk, the activities, and even the amount of shaded trees.
NBC New York

NYC Pulls Future Homeless Shelter in Chinatown After Community Outcry

Plans to open a New York City homeless shelter later this year in Chinatown have been shuttered following community protests against its opening. City officials confirmed the news on Friday, following a growing outcry that resulted in public protests against the proposed shelter. "After reviewing planned shelter sites to open...
6sqft

NYC gives billionaire Bill Ackman green light to build rooftop penthouse on Central Park West

All renderings designed by Foster+ Partners, courtesy of the Landmarks Preservation Commission. Billionaire Bill Ackman is getting his Central Park-facing rooftop glass penthouse designed by Norman Foster after all. The Landmarks Preservation Commission on Tuesday approved plans from the hedge fund founder to build a glass penthouse addition on top of a 100-year-old Upper West Side co-op building where he owns an apartment. First presented last November as a two-level glass box on the roof of 6-16 West 77th Street, the approved proposal includes a scaled-down design and more muted materials.
ELLE DECOR

10 Of New York City's Must-Visit New Restaurants

Whether it’s glamorous fine dining, cocktails with epic skyline views, or chefs exploring their heritage in innovative ways, New York City’s newest hot spots are all offering something special when it comes to creativity. As this list of T&C's new favorites proves, dining out in the Big Apple has never been more thrilling.
Big Frog 104

Cinco de Mayo Means Margarita’s At These 15 New York Cantinas

May 5th (Cinco de Mayo) is a serious day of celebration, but more so in the United States than in Mexico. It commemorates a major military victory in Mexico, the defeat of the French Army at the historic Battle of Puebla in 1862. Today, in Mexico it is a rather muted celebratory day. It is not, as some think, Mexican Independence Day.
NBC New York

Overnight Fire Destroys Chinatown Restaurant, Upstairs Apartments

Fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of a massive fire in Chinatown that caused extensive damage and hurt at least five firefighters. The fire started in the back of a building on Chatham Square and caused the third and fourth floors to collapse. First reports of flames came in around 11:45 p.m. Saturday.
CBS New York

People's Ball held Sunday night at Brooklyn Public Library

NEW YORK -- Monday is the annual Met Gala, considered one of the biggest events in fashion.But on Sunday night, New Yorkers were able to show off their own red carpet style at the People's Ball in Brooklyn.CBS2's Ali Bauman has more on all the looks at the Brooklyn Public Library in Prospect Heights.FLASHBACK: Met Gala Makes Big Return Following Pandemic HiatusHundreds of celebrities will walk the Met Museum steps for the fashion party of the year come Monday night. But on Sunday, everyday New Yorkers were giving the stars a run for their money.They served up looks inside the library.The People's...
The Staten Island Advance

Portion of property known as Alba House on market for $17M, but Society of St. Paul retaining several acres

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- For years, the St. Paul’s Wayside Shrine in Meiers Corners (commonly known as Alba House) has served as a tranquil reprieve for scores of faithful Staten Islanders. Filled with candles and prayer cards, the walls of that grotto have echoed with countless whispered intentions over the past 70 years, as borough residents made regular pilgrimages there to pray for the special favors or give thanks for the blessings they had already received. So when the four-acre property that holds the beloved Catholic place of worship was officially listed for sale last week, many of the sanctuary’s loyal visitors were left bewildered.
Secret NYC

NYC’s Best Burgers Have Come Together For This Mouthwatering Burger Week

If a big juicy burger is your go-to comfort food , this one’s for you. From April 30 through May 9 enjoy this exclusive event bringing together NYC’s best burger joints for a very special (and tasty) Foodie Guide week! Whether you’re a meat lover, a vegan, or anything in between you’re bound to be blown away by these delicious burgers and the creative takes on them. You’re in for a real treat, so get ready to chow down!
Time Out New York

More than 25 free performances are coming to Bryant Park this summer

The beloved midtown green space has just announced the year's Picnic Performances lineup and the performances are looking pretty awesome. The season, comprised of 26 live and free performances, kicks off on May 27 with the New York City Opera's production of Gioachino Rossini's The Barber of Seville. The opera is also scheduled to put on its annual "Pride in the Park" concert (June 17) alongside its take on Giuseppe Verdi's "La Traviata" (August 12) and Gaetano Donizetti and Salvadore Cammarano's "Lucia di Lammermoor" (September 2).
