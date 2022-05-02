ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden Campaigns For Democrats, Fueling Speculation About 2024 Ticket

By Wyatt Goolsby
 2 days ago

President Biden is stepping up his efforts to promote Democrats ahead of the midterm elections.

While the president is fine-tuning his messaging for the 2022 elections, there's much speculation about 2024. Some are asking whether Joe Biden might fare better without his Vice President Kamala Harris on the ticket. Currently both the president and vice-president have approval ratings below 50%. Despite an uphill battle, SMU political science professor Cal Jillson doubts the White House will make a change.

“The vice president is rarely consequential in a presidential election,” Jillson said. “You hope that your vice-presidential choice doesn’t do any damage, that no information that comes out after the appointment that is harmful.”

In January, Biden committed to Harris , saying quote "she's going to be my running mate."

“The argument to retain Harris is that she is growing in the job,” Jillson explained. “We selected her the first time for reasons that we thought were sufficient and that we claimed were sufficient, and now to say we were wrong the first time has some problems attached to it as well.”

Jillson says if (in the unlikely event) Biden does pick a new VP, he's likely to pick another woman.

