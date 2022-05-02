ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More Parents Are Taking Charge Of Their Kid’s Education

By B.D. Hobbs
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 2 days ago

Even more important than what should be the education in America, is the role that parent's play, in their kid's education.

"We believe that parents have a God given right to raise their kids as they see fit" said Tim Lambert with the Texas Home School Coalition, "And that means making all decisions for their children, especially when it comes to education."

And that is where the battle begins. The left believes that teachers and the federal government should raise kids, and that parents need to stop meddling.

"I don't think this battle against parental rights is going away, but the exciting thing to me is now parents are engaged" Lambert told KTRH, "The Biden administration has now come out and said they believe that children should be able to do these mutilations, changing their sex. That is radical."

So radical, it has become the frontline issue for families across the America, who are now awake to what is really happening today at public school's. While parents were working hard to support their families, the left made a switch.

A switch from education, to indoctrination.

"To many parents across not just in Texas, but across the country" Lambert added, "The radical left who believe that they own the children, that they should be in charge rather than parents of indoctrination, that is all over the state of Texas, and the country."

But as we saw last November in Virginia, the tide is turning, thanks to a red tsunami that is sweeping across the U.S.

"Many parents are now aware of what is going on in their public schools, with regard to curriculum, critical race theory (CRT), and a lot of parents are now becoming involved and going to their school board meetings" said Lambert, "I have not seen anything like that in probably 20 or 30 years."

Expect to see a whole lot more later this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49W2yr_0fQGkyu400
Photo: Getty Images

Gillian Sisley

Mother Refuses to Pay Kids Money for Housework

Should children be compensated financially for contributing to housework?. Parenting is one of the most difficult jobs in the world. A parent is responsible for raising a productive and responsible member of society, and must equip their child with all the tools necessary so that they can be self-sufficient out in the world.
TIME

COVID-19 Risks for Kids Under 5 Right Now: What Parents Should Know

It’s a challenging time for parents anxiously awaiting the arrival of COVID-19 vaccinations for children under the age of 5. In a report published by Politico April 21 , sources with insider knowledge warned that a vaccine may not be available for the youngest age group until late June. And after a federal judge struck down a mask mandate for public transportation on April 18—leading some plane passengers to remove their masks mid-flight—some parents expressed frustration that many people seem to forget that the littlest children still can’t be protected through vaccination.
KIDS
Slate

When Your Kid Has No Teachers at All

For the past few months, Dylan Peers McCoy, who covers education for the Indianapolis public radio station WFYI, has been hearing stories of parents who show up at their local public school only to find out their kids have no teachers—and these missing teachers work in special education. McCoy knew special educators often struggle with paperwork, along with the stress of managing kids with complicated needs. But it wasn’t till she got a few teachers on the phone that she realized exactly how their burnout was snowballing. Having so many missing colleagues meant that the teachers who got left behind were fending for themselves. On Wednesday’s episode of What Next, I spoke with McCoy about why schools around the country are struggling to keep teachers in special education classrooms. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ABOUT

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

 https://ktrh.iheart.com

