More Parents Are Taking Charge Of Their Kid’s Education

Even more important than what should be the education in America, is the role that parent's play, in their kid's education.

"We believe that parents have a God given right to raise their kids as they see fit" said Tim Lambert with the Texas Home School Coalition, "And that means making all decisions for their children, especially when it comes to education."

And that is where the battle begins. The left believes that teachers and the federal government should raise kids, and that parents need to stop meddling.

"I don't think this battle against parental rights is going away, but the exciting thing to me is now parents are engaged" Lambert told KTRH, "The Biden administration has now come out and said they believe that children should be able to do these mutilations, changing their sex. That is radical."

So radical, it has become the frontline issue for families across the America, who are now awake to what is really happening today at public school's. While parents were working hard to support their families, the left made a switch.

A switch from education, to indoctrination.

"To many parents across not just in Texas, but across the country" Lambert added, "The radical left who believe that they own the children, that they should be in charge rather than parents of indoctrination, that is all over the state of Texas, and the country."

But as we saw last November in Virginia, the tide is turning, thanks to a red tsunami that is sweeping across the U.S.

"Many parents are now aware of what is going on in their public schools, with regard to curriculum, critical race theory (CRT), and a lot of parents are now becoming involved and going to their school board meetings" said Lambert, "I have not seen anything like that in probably 20 or 30 years."

Expect to see a whole lot more later this year.