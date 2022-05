Sure, we need the moisture. We just don’t need it in the snow form. I started getting text messages from audience members early in my morning program. One was driving east from Burley toward Raft River and came across a squall. It appears the obvious here is that the higher the elevation, the more snow you see. State Representative Karey Hanks lives in East Idaho. She posted the above pictures.

BURLEY, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO