ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Hispanic and Latino renters face most housing instability, discrimination in Kentucky

By Yasmine Jumaa
WFPL
WFPL
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37sGbn_0fQGkmYa00 In Kentucky, more than half of Hispanic and Latino residents are behind on their rent, according to a recent study. The rate is five times that of Black renters, seven times more than white tenants and more than three times the national average.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1akGcR_0fQGkmYa00
Help Advisor

States with the highest rates of Hispanic and Latino renters behind on rent and disparities with white renters.

In contrast, the study found neighboring Indiana is one of nine states where the number of white renters who owe rent surpassed all Black, Hispanic and Latino tenants who are behind on their payments.

Christian Worstell, who authored the report for consumer information website Help Advisor, said there are many influencing factors. Income loss as a result of COVID-19, rising rent prices in Kentucky and ending public benefit programs can lead to the racial disparity in rent delinquency, he said.

Related Story
Survey of Louisville residents’ needs shows growing resource and service gaps

“You have a lot of Hispanic and Latino residents working in food service and hospitality, which are two industries that were hit really hard,” Worstell said. “One-bedroom apartment rents in Kentucky increased 38% from 2020 to 2021. And two-bedroom apartment prices increased 24%.”

He said discriminatory housing practices can also play a part.

“If you’re living in an apartment and your rent is increasing, and you decide you have to try to move to a cheaper apartment but you’re being discriminated against, it’s only going to make it that much harder to move into a more affordable housing unit,” Worstell said.

Last year, a National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) study found Hispanic and Latino renters in Louisville faced the highest rates of housing discrimination compared to anywhere else in the country. The city ranked third in terms of having the highest rates of housing discrimination against Black residents, behind Chicago and Los Angeles.

The NLIHC study also found connections between the rates of discrimination against renters of color and areas with high volumes of residential segregation.

Related Story
Here Today: It’s Hard Out Here For A Renter

District 4 Council Member Jecorey Arthur, a Democrat, said a lack of language access resources is a lasting barrier to equality in Louisville.

“If you’re behind on rent, and you don’t speak English or you don’t speak English well, and you’re trying to get access to the rent assistance programs, and you can’t communicate with the people who are distributing those funds, or you can’t read the forums to sign up to get access to those funds, it might as well say ‘no Hispanic people,’” Arthur said.

He and Council Member Nicole George of District 21, also a Democrat, have proposed an ordinance that aims to get the ball rolling on creating language access measures across Metro departments.

“We would not be a welcoming city if we don’t have language access policies across our agencies,” Arthur said. “I also want to make sure that we don’t go back, depending on who the new mayor is, to something that’s even less progressive and even less accessible for people who don’t speak English, or who speak English as a second language.”

Louisville will elect a new mayor in November to succeed term-limited Greg Fischer, who was first elected in 2010.

Related Story
Primary election 2022: Meet the Louisville mayoral candidates

The ordinance has been assigned to the Metro Council Committee on Equity and Inclusion and will be up for consideration this Thursday. If it gains the council’s approval and is enacted, Arthur said it would take time to implement language access tools for residents..

Comments / 12

longdukdong
2d ago

how many of these people 🤔 are on section 8 foodstamps free healthcare and were supposed to feel sorry for them how many are legal citizens im Asian american work OT every week and have never gotten any assistance if u need more money 💰 work more hours simple economics people always blaming it on race

Reply(1)
2
Related
The Independent

Voices: Tennessee plans to criminalize homelessness. This is a Republican-led class war

Kentucky has its old home. Alabama, its sweet home. Tennessee has Rocky Top, but there is no house there – and for good reason. Houses in Tennessee are increasingly hard to come by.On any given day there are more than 7,000 adults experiencing homelessness in Tennessee alone, according to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness. That number rises to nearly 20,000 when you consider homeless students. That was in January 2020. The pandemic and rising housing prices have no doubt exacerbated this figure.Yet rather than try to help the people of the Volunteer State navigate this housing crisis, this...
HOMELESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Louisville, KY
Government
Louisville, KY
Society
State
Indiana State
Local
Kentucky Society
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
WTVQ

Kentucky’s COVID-19 positivity rate back above five-percent

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky’s COVID-19 positivity rate is back up above five-percent, according to the latest virus statistics out on Monday. According to the state, Kentucky’s positivity rate is 5.67 percent as of May 2, 2022. Health experts say the positivity rate is an indicator of what the virus is doing and where it’s headed. Health officials ideally like to see that statistic below five-percent.
KENTUCKY STATE
Black Enterprise

Black Churches In Washington D.C. Are Losing Their Congregations Due To Gentrification

Black churches in Washington D.C. have served as a staple in the D.C. area for generations, but their congregations have disappeared in recent decades due to gentrification. According to Politico, in 2000, the Black population of Washington D.C. was 59%, but in the past two decades, the Latino and Asian populations in the area have increased, bringing the Black population down to 41%. Additionally, gentrification has pushed the cost of living and rent in the city to levels unseen.
WASHINGTON, DC
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Dirtiest City

There was a time three decades ago when some of America’s cities were choked by smog. Clean air rules have helped improve that situation, but the effects have been limited. Recently, Los Angeles posted its smoggiest day in 30 years. Air pollution isn’t the only measure of dirty cities, though. Other conditions include rats, which […]
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Fischer
Daily Montanan

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Discrimination#Affordable Housing#Public Housing#Racism#Hispanic#Latino#Help Advisor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
WFPL

WFPL

Louisville, KY
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville’s NPR News Station is the trusted source for independent, fact-based news. We offer 24/7 local, national and international news, culture, and public affairs. As other media outlets narrow their scope and reduce local coverage, we are working to expand the breadth of local news and give voice to multiple perspectives. We cover Louisville the way NPR covers the world.

 https://wfpl.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy