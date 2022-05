The GOP's second primary debate for the Georgia Senate race will be short one major candidate again. Herschel Walker will skip the second debate, just as he decided not to participate in the first debate on April 9, drawing criticism from his rivals. Walker said during an interview with Georgia radio station WDUN-AM in mid-April that his opponents were jealous of him because he's "going to win that seat."

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO