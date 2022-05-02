UPDATE: Missing man from Cockeysville located

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people died in a shooting Friday night in Northwest Baltimore, police said.
Officers responded to the 3900 block of Liberty Heights for a shooting, where they found two men shot. Both were transported to Sinai Hospital, where they died, police said.
One of the victims was 33-years-old, police said, but the other victim’s age was unknown.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
