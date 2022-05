An Alabama woman is facing manslaughter charges after her dogs attacked and killed a public health employee investigating a previous dog attack, say authorities. On Friday morning, longtime Alabama Department of Health employee Jacqueline Summer Beard, 58, was following up on a serious dog attack reported earlier in the week in a rural area near Red Bay when she was attacked by the same pack of dogs, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

RED BAY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO