Luzerne County, PA

What you need to know: Voter registration deadlines

By Julie Dunphy
 2 days ago

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — From your local election headquarters , the primary election is nearly two weeks away. It features contested races for state and federal offices. Plus, Monday is the deadline to register if you plan to vote.

The advertisements are everywhere from TV commercials to signs cropping up in yards. All Pennsylvanians will be voting for a new governor, lieutenant governor, US senator and US representative. Many will also be electing new state representatives based on their new legislative district lines.

Monday is the deadline to register to vote for the May 17 primary election. Only voters registered as Democrats or Republicans will select nominees in the primary to represent their party in the November 8 general election.

“We had a lot of challenges with the condensed timeline with this election. So we had a little less time to basically know who the candidates are and to prepare and proof our ballots but everything is actually moving forward very well,” said Mike Susek, Director of Elections for Luzerne County.

Here’s how to register you can register online to vote . The form must be completed and submitted by 11:59 p.m., you can also register to vote at your county’s elections office by 4:30. You can check your voter registration status at Vote.pa.Gov . Elections officials say it’s better to apply sooner than later.

“We’re proccessing these applications daily we actually have some additional help getting those processed right now.. we send a file daily to our vendor to get those ballots out in the mail,” said Susek.

Plus May 10 is the last day to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot .

