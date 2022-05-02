Reader asks Big Rapids community to support the police

To the editor:

On May 15-21, it is National Police Week. I hope the Big Rapids community can be leaders in faith and grace and show the men and women who protect us locally appreciation.

Fake news and mendacious social media fuel an angry nation. Corruption is everywhere. Abhorrent times when we as citizens simply cannot encompass the fear of a police officer feels when faced with a split second decision affecting their lives and the lives of others.

When we encounter a police officer, no matter our race, color or gender, our expectation should be one of respect and adherence to their commands and actions. Compliance is mandatory, resistance is futile.

During Police Week, let us walk in faith, humility and thankfulness to all our police, state, country and conservation officers. We need to pray hard for guidance leaning on our faith in a world that demoralizes the truth.

Pollyanna Torres, Cadillac