HYBE's First K-Pop Girl Group LE SSERAFIM Makes Grand Debut

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Anderson .Paak, the eight-time Grammy Award winner born Brandon Paak Anderson, will make his feature directorial debut with the dramatic comedy K-POPS! for Stampede Ventures—starring in the film alongside his son, Soul Rasheed. The film centers on a washed-up musician who travels to Korea to write for K-pop stars, discovering that his long-lost son is set to front one of the country’s hottest new groups. He then jumps at the opportunity to capitalize on his son’s stardom for his own renaissance, but learns that fatherhood is much more fulfilling and meaningful than stardom. .Paak...

MOVIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO