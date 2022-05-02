ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

HYBE's First K-Pop Girl Group LE SSERAFIM Makes Grand Debut

Hypebae
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLE SSERAFIM, the newest K-pop girl group from HYBE Corporation‘s label SOURCE MUSIC, has finally made their grand debut with a powerful track titled “FEARLESS.”. “FEARLESS” serves as an introduction to the...

hypebae.com

Comments / 3

Related
Hypebae

Girls' Generation Might Be Making a Full-Group Comeback

Second generation K-pop act Girls’ Generation is rumored to make a full-group comeback. A mysterious image was posted on the eight-member group’s official Twitter and Instagram accounts just ahead of their 15th anniversary in August. Fans were quick to notice that the teaser could be pointing toward a full-group release, as SM Entertainment typically tags individual members for their respective drops.
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

Hot Project: Grammy Winner Anderson .Paak To Make Feature Directorial Debut With Dramatic Comedy ‘K-POPS!’ For Stampede Ventures

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Anderson .Paak, the eight-time Grammy Award winner born Brandon Paak Anderson, will make his feature directorial debut with the dramatic comedy K-POPS! for Stampede Ventures—starring in the film alongside his son, Soul Rasheed. The film centers on a washed-up musician who travels to Korea to write for K-pop stars, discovering that his long-lost son is set to front one of the country’s hottest new groups. He then jumps at the opportunity to capitalize on his son’s stardom for his own renaissance, but learns that fatherhood is much more fulfilling and meaningful than stardom. .Paak...
MOVIES
UPI News

Kang Daniel races in space in 'Ready to Ride' music video

May 4 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Kang Daniel is back with new music. The 25-year-old K-pop star released a single and music video for the song "Ready to Ride" on Wednesday. The "Ready to Ride" video shows Kang race through space on a futuristic motorcycle. Kang shared a "moving...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#K Pop#Pop Girl#Girl Group#Source Music#Hybe Corporation#South Korean#Le Sserafim
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey Rocks Sparkling Swimsuit As She Emerges From A Luxury Pool: Watch

Sweet, sweet fantasy, Mariah Carey! The pop diva emerged from a beautiful pool in a sparkling blue swimsuit on Monday to on her remixed version of rapper Latto‘s “Big Energy,” which samples her 1995 hit “Sweet Fantasy.” “Big Big energy moment!” Mariah captioned the video where she showed off her stunning curvaceous figure. “And thank you lambs for the Sweet sweet Fantasy revival!”
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Selfridges Teams With Jacquemus on Takeover Project ‘Le Bleu’

Click here to read the full article. British department store Selfridges is teaming with Jacquemus on a takeover project titled “Le Bleu” ahead of the summer. From May 3, the retailer’s The Corner Shop space on Oxford Street will be turned into a surrealist retail concept inspired by Simon Porte Jacquemus’ own bathroom.More from WWDFront Row at Jacquemus Fall 2021Jacquemus Fall 2021Backstage at Jacquemus RTW Spring 2021 The space will offer the brand’s bestselling Chiquito and Bambino bags in exclusive colorways; an exclusive range of hoodies, T-shirts and towels; the brand’s photography book, “Marseille Je T’aime,” and pieces from the Le Splash...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Coachella: Fans confused by Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘bizarre’ debut – ‘Did she just bail mid-set?’

Meghan Thee Stallion’s debut Coachella show has confused fans after the “WAP” singer appeared to leave the stage mid-set for an extended period of time. The singer, who performed at the two-weekend California music festival on Saturday (16 April), previewed an unreleased track and shouted out her “Sweetest Pie” collaborator Dua Lipa during her first Coachella outing. However, fans on social media said her set was derailed by a lengthy interlude during which Megan walked off stage, with many wondering whether the singer had “bailed mid-set” until she re-emerged in a different costume.“I know the second outfit gave Megan hell,”...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Music
NYLON

Charli XCX's "Used To Know Me" Video Is Full Of Extravagant Looks

Charli XCX has the budget. Never one to skimp on her visuals, the pop star’s latest video for Crash party anthem “Used To Know Me” channels at least eight different, distinct, and completely extravagant looks — from Marie Antoinette-core to sexy nun and ‘80s aerobic instructor. Let’s get into them ahead:
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

La La Anthony Serves Up a Runway-Worthy Walk in Extreme Cutout Top & Tricky Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. La La Anthony strutted her way onto Instagram feeds on Friday in sleek style. The TV personality shared a video of herself delivering a runway-worthy walk while blowing a kiss to a soundtrack. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ℒᎯ ℒᎯ (@lala) Anthony’s outfit was full of statement pieces, including a black extreme-cutout crop top. The peekaboo moment was a surprising one, leaning slightly grunge and distressed. The top had...
APPAREL
ABC News

Lizzo launches Yitty, a new body-positive shapewear line

Lizzo is known for making fans feel "Good as Hell" with her music, and now she is doing the same with the debut of her Yitty shapewear line. "This is a dream 5 years in the making" the Grammy Award-winning superstar wrote on Instagram about her latest, recently launched venture.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lizzo Impressively Hikes in 7-Inch Gun-Shaped Heels With Pink Bodysuit While Promoting New Music

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lizzo shows that even dirt can’t stop her from wearing statement-making shoes. In a video posted on Instagram Tuesday, the “Rumors” singer sat on a hill covered in dirt while wearing a contrasting outfit as she read “Why I Love Men: The Joys of Dating.” She promoted forthcoming new music in caption, noting “About Damn Time” releases on April 14. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) The “Truth...
YOGA
WWD

Cardi B Dazzles in Gold Versace at the 2022 Met Gala

Click here to read the full article. It seems all that glitters is gold for Cardi B, who stunned on the red carpet of the 2022 Met Gala wearing a custom creation by Versace. The award-winning rapper wore an embellished, formfitting gold gown by Versace, walking alongside the brand’s creative director Donatella Versace. The look was a halter dress made from embroidered jewelry and metal mesh with matching gold embroidery on the layered necklaces and bracelets in the brand’s signature gold chain.More from WWDRevisiting Past Met Galas From the Fairchild ArchivesPhotos of the Top Searched Met Gala Red Carpet Style StarsRevisiting...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy