Minneapolis, MN

Biden, at Minneapolis memorial, calls former VP Mondale ‘giant’ of political history

By Don Haney
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (AP) – President Joe Biden saluted his “friend of five decades” Walter Mondale on Sunday, traveling to the University of Minnesota to remember the former vice president and Democratic Party elder whose memorial service was delayed for a year...

