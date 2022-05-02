Astell & Kern AK UW100 review

Get more for less with the OnePlus Nord N20 5G smartphone. Boasting an incredible 6.43” FHD+AMOLED display, this smartphone fully immerses you in movies, shows, and games. Not only that, but you can also secure it with ease using the sleek in-display fingerprint sensor. Running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, it lets you download, stream, and play even multiplayer online games super quickly. Furthermore, its massive 4,500 mAh battery capacity supports 33W fast charging. With a 64-megapixel triple camera system, it has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera as well. Furthermore, it boasts 128 GB of built-in storage that you can expand up to 512 GB. Beyond that, it has 6 GB of RAM so everything runs smoothly when you need it to.
