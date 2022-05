The Arc of St. Clair County will host the Rich Schock Memorial Golf Outing and banquet May 21 at Elks Lodge #343, located at 3992 Beach Road in Port Huron. “The Arc of St. Clair County has been providing services and support to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in St. Clair County since 1955,” a recent flyer for the event states. “The Arc provides free services to over 500 children and adults throughout the year on their quest to live full and inclusive lives. The only way this is possible is through the support of our community.”

SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO