The Times-Reporter

Midvale Speedway racing action continues

By Obituaries
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 2 days ago

Jonathan Reiiter claimed the Late Model feature race as the second week of racing presented by Performance Towing took place at Midvale Speedway last Saturday night.

Kevin McClintock claimed the Economy Modifieds feature and Dennis Wood won the Street Stocks feature, while Bob Johnson captured the Mini Trucks feature.

Dan Buckey and Phil Bunton Jr. were Compacts winners, while Eric Feister captured the Parking Lot Drags.

This Saturday features four regular divisions plus the Ohio Wheelman Series (No regular Street Stocks) presented by Shook Auto.

