Monday community calendar

Historic Zoar Village and the Rotary Club of Bolivar-Zoar are inviting the community to attend the annual Maifest celebration on May 14 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Enjoy beers, brats, and bands as part of this family-friendly traditional German festival to welcome the arrival of Spring! German food and drinks will be on hand including Cleveland kraut, brats, and German potato salad. Grilled half chickens will also be available.

ZOAR, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO