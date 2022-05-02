ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10th District congressional candidates debate in Atlanta

By Tia Mitchell, AJC
There were seven men on the stage, but the two perceived front-runners in the Republican primary in Georgia’s 10th Congressional District focused much of their attention during Sunday’s debate on each other.

Vernon Jones, the former Democrat who moved to the district after announcing his candidacy, boasted that all his opponents said they were supportive of Donald Trump but he was the only one who had the former president’s endorsement.

Jones also said his background as a former state legislator and CEO of DeKalb County, both while he was a Democrat, give him more experience than the rest of the field.

