ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

25 percent of Falcons draft picks were Bulldogs

By WSB TV
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mxvmq_0fQGeyXy00
John Fitzpatrick Georgia tight end John FitzPatrick (86) during the Bulldogs' practice session in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh)

The three-day weekend that is the NFL Draft provided the Atlanta Falcons and their fans eight new players and a slew of potential new starts to follow as the team looks to fill a variety of holes on the roster.

Saturday afternoon, the Falcons grabbed BYU running back Tyler Allgeier and a pair of Georgia Bulldogs. In the sixth round, it was 334-pound offensive guard Justin Shaffer who played his high school ball at Cedar Grove. With their last pick, in the seventh round, they took tight end John FitzPatrick, who played his high school ball at Marist.

All three players will have a chance to stick with the team as the Falcons look to rebuild a roster that went 7-10 in 2021.

Allgeier joins a group of running backs that includes: Mike Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson, Qadree Ollison and Keith Smith from last years team, along with new additions Damien Williams and Caleb Huntley.

Shaffer will be competing with five others for one starting guard job on the offensive line. Chris Lindstrom, who graded out as one of the best linemen in the NFL, will man the left guard slot. FitzPatrick, an imposing 6 foot, 7 inch tight end will be competing with six others for a job backing up star TE Kyle Pitts.

The Falcons had a busy weekend, starting Thursday night when they grabbed former USC wide receiver Drake London with their first round draft pick. London is expected to make an immediate impact to the receiver group, which without the suspended Calvin Ridley, lacks any big name or highly regarding players.

Getting pass rushers Arnold Ebiketie and DeAngelo Malone in the second and third round respectively should improve the team’s woeful pass rush while inside linebacker Troy Andersen will shore up the inside.

Grabbing quarterback Desmond Ridder in the third round was considered a steal by most draft experts. Ridder played all four seasons at the University of Cincinnati and is considered very similar to free agent quarterback, Marcus Mariota whom the Falcons signed this offseason.

The Falcons will hold off-season workouts at the end of May and the first two weekends in June. The team will hold an official “mini-camp” beginning on June 14.

Training camp is expected to start in late July and the regular season is expected to start the second weekend of September. The NFL has not released the opening weekend matchups at this time.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names The Best Program In College Football

The pervasiveness of cheating in college football wasn’t the only thing Paul Finebaum talked about during his Monday appearance on “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning.” The ESPN personality also gave his thoughts on who the best program in the country is. And fresh off a national...
ATHENS, GA
Yardbarker

Falcons Reportedly Move On From Another Veteran On Offense

The Atlanta Falcons are aggressively building their offense for the 2022 NFL season. First, they brought in Marcus Mariota on a two-year deal. Then, they filled the holes in their roster via the NFL Draft. They selected wide receiver Drake London in the first round to fill the void Russell...
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

Falcons release RB Mike Davis after disappointing season

ATLANTA (AP) — After a disappointing season with his hometown team, running back Mike Davis was released Monday by the Atlanta Falcons. The move was not surprising for a team dealing with salary cap woes, especially after the 29-year-old Davis rushed for just 503 yards and three touchdowns last season. He averaged 3.6 yards per carry.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
thecomeback.com

Falcons release veteran running back

The Atlanta Falcons had a disappointing season in 2021, finishing with a 7-10 record. However, despite missing the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season, there were a few bright spots. One of them was the emergence of former wide receiver turned running back Cordarelle Paterson, who shined in his new...
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

Tampa Bay, Seattle to meet in 1st NFL game in Germany

LONDON — (AP) — The first regular-season NFL game in Germany will be between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Seattle Seahawks at the home of soccer club Bayern Munich. The game will take place at the Allianz Arena on Nov. 13, the NFL said Wednesday. Frankfurt will also be staging a regular-season game in Germany during the next four years.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star LB Malik Bryant releases top five, dishes on Alabama

Head coach Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide staff could be one step closer to adding another member to the 2023 recruiting class. Four-star linebacker Malik Bryant recently cut down his number of schools to five. He is ranked as the No. 2 linebacker in the country and the No. 8 player from Florida according to 247Sports composite rankings. Overall, Bryant is the No. 35 player in the nation.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damien Williams
Person
Marcus Mariota
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Georgia Fans Today

It’s a good time to be a University of Georgia football fan. The Bulldogs are coming off one of the best seasons in program history, as Kirby Smart’s team, led by quarterback Stetson Bennett and a historically good defense, defeated Alabama in the College Football Playoff national title game.
ATHENS, GA
On3.com

Some numbers (and an all-undrafted team) from the 2022 NFL Draft

Some recruit and conference numbers from the 2022 NFL Draft, encompassing all seven rounds, plus an All-Undrafted Team that would be quite formidable. + There were 262 draftees this year. The recruiting breakdown: 107 were three-star prospects, 82 were four-star recruits, 42 were unranked, 20 were five-star prospects and 11 were two-star recruits. That means there were a combined 102 four- and five-star prospects – or 39 percent. That’s roughly the same percentage as three-star prospects (41 percent). Some context: FBS schools generally have signed about 2,800 players each year (that number seems likely to go down a bit, considering the importance of the transfer portal in roster management the past two seasons). There generally are about 32 five-star prospects annually, meaning less than 1.5 percent of the players signed annually are five-star guys. Generally, there are about 350 or so four-star prospects annually, which means the great bulk of players who sign with colleges each season — about 85 percent — are two- or three-star recruits.
NFL
ESPN

A thinned-out Georgia or tougher Texas? Assessing spring overreactions in college football

Spring practice is over. The NFL draft has come and gone. College football is headed to its offseason, which once meant exactly that, though not anymore. Sunday was the deadline for entering the transfer portal and still being eligible for this upcoming season. More than 2,000 players entered the portal during the 2021-22 school year, and not all of them have (or will) find new homes. There will be plenty of roster turnover between now and September, including some more big names.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Draft Picks#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons#Byu#Marist
WGAU

Diamond Dogs rally, beat Owls

The 16th-ranked Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Kennesaw State Owls 10-7 Tuesday to sweep the season series in front of 2,909 spectators at Foley Field. “When you have a big series like we do coming up, you want momentum,” said Georgia’s Ike Cousins head baseball coach Scott Stricklin. “Anytime you lose, it takes the wind out of you, especially against an in state rival – a very good team in Kennesaw State. It was important to get the win tonight, to try and keep some momentum going into this weekend.”
KENNESAW, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Falcons 2022 draft class: How much will each rookie cost?

The Atlanta Falcons came away from the 2022 NFL draft with eight players and 13 undrafted free agents. In order to sign their rookie draft class, the Falcons had to release running back Mike Davis, offensive lineman Willie Beavers and linebacker James Vaughters. Then on Tuesday, the team gave defensive lineman Grady Jarrett a three-year extension and freed up even more cap space.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

One thing to love about each of the Jets' 2022 NFL draft picks

The Jets added seven new players during the 2022 NFL draft. Each one carries a unique skill set that will hopefully get New York back on track after a 4-13 season. Joe Douglas used this year’s draft to land Gang Green a potential lockdown cornerback, a new top target for Zach Wilson, an intriguing pass rusher and the second part of what could be a dynamic backfield duo. Douglas still has work to do to get the Jets ready to go for training camp, but there is plenty for New York to be excited about when it comes to its incoming group of rookies.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
WRDW-TV

Clay Helton makes appearance in Augusta, talks building national contender

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - New Georgia Southern head football coach Clay Helton made his first public appearance in Augusta Monday, speaking to Eagle Club members at TopGolf in Augusta. Helton’s in his first season with the Eagles, and they just finished spring practice over the weekend with their spring game....
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
Pro Football Rumors

Colts owner Jim Irsay addresses QB Matt Ryan's future

“Matt is different than Philip, this is definitely different than that,” Irsay said, according to ESPN’s Mike Wells. “It’s not drafting Andrew Luck, but it’s different than Philip. We knew Philip was going to be a one-year sort of thing and we view this as very possibly a three-year thing. Who knows. It’s hard to put a number on it.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Finally Land a Gopher in Draft

Because Marcus Sherels, who was not drafted by the team, played for the Minnesota Vikings for so long, there’s a temptation to believe “the Vikings always draft” Minnesota Golden Gophers in April. This is false. Sherels was an undrafted free agent in 2010, and coincidentally, the 2010...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
20K+
Followers
65K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy