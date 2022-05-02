ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Vacuuming carbon from the air could stop climate change. Not everyone likes the idea

By Lauren Sommer
wwno.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome of the biggest companies in the world, including Facebook and Google, are planning to spend almost $1 billion on a new climate change strategy. It's not renewable energy or planting trees. It's pulling carbon dioxide emissions right out of the air. The world has moved so slowly over...

www.wwno.org

