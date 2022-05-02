Winter Weather Advisory issued for Big Lost Highlands, Copper Basin, Frank Church Wilderness by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-05 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening for gusty winds and low relative humidity for Fire Weather Zone 224 which includes the San Luis Valley A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Friday afternoon through Friday evening for gusty winds and low relative humidity for Fire Weather Zone 224 which includes the San Luis Valley RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 224 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 224 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 1 PM to 8 PM MDT Thursday. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity is in effect from Friday afternoon through Friday evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 224. * Winds...15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, from a northwesterly direction on Thursday and a westerly direction on Friday. * Relative Humidity...As low as 9 percent. * Temperatures...In the upper 60s on Thursday, and in the 70s on Friday. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.

ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO ・ 3 HOURS AGO