No tax increase, but no more free parking on Saturdays in proposed Charlotte budget

CHARLOTTE — South End and uptown Charlotte visitors will no longer be able to park for free on Saturdays in city parking spots, according to the proposed city of Charlotte Fiscal Year 2023 budget.

City Manager Marcus Jones unveiled the $3.2 billion proposal on Monday night. Charlotte City Council will discuss it over the coming weeks.

Under the proposal, there will be no property tax increase. Charlotte residents would see slight increases in Charlotte Water, Stormwater Services and Solid Waste fees, which would total an average of $3 a month per household.

The budget does not reduce core services, tap into reserves or result in any furloughs or layoffs.

City workers raises and incentives

Hourly workers are poised to see a significant pay bump.

The budget calls for 8% raises for hourly city workers. Using American Rescue Plan Act funds, Jones is also proposing a retention bonus equivalent to 2% percent of pay.

“We have put our dollars where our mouth is especially on our employees, especially taking care of our employees,” Councilwoman Dimple Ajmera, D at-large, said. “We care about our employees and we want them to work with our city and to recruit and retain the best talent so if you want to work with the city, come on over.”

The minimum pay for full-time hourly workers would be $20 an hour. Jones is proposing a 2.5% bump for workers with commercial drivers licenses.

Another 2.5% increase is slated for city workers on the second and third shifts. Salaried employees have been slated for a 4% raise and public safety workers will continue with their step plan, a 3% raise.

“I think (Jones) did a good job of incorporating increases for the staff for the city employees reflecting our inflationary environment to protect them,” Councilman Ed Driggs, District 7, said.

Voters will once again be asked to approve $50 million for affordable housing. Jones is also proposing an additional $56 million for affordable housing, with $47 million coming from COVID-19 relief dollars.

Parking in South End, uptown

For the first time since 1997, the city of Charlotte is proposing a parking fee increase. If approved by Charlotte City Council, the price of street parking in South End and uptown would increase from $1 an hour to $1.50 an hour.

Parking would also no longer be free on Saturdays. The move is expected to generate $700,000. Jones said he believes the move will result in more turnover of spaces.

“Right now you can park on Friday afternoon and stay until Monday morning,” Mayor Vi Lyles said. “That’s not what our parking system is designed to do.”

Ajmera wants more information on the proposal. She said it’s important for parking to be affordable for everyone.

“We want to make sure people who work for minimum wage are able to afford to park in uptown and South End,” Ajmera said.

Driggs said he isn’t on board. He said parking is a necessity.

“Until we have a public transportation infrastructure that is sufficient to allow people to get out of their cars and travel by other means, putting penalties on parking is just a tax,” he said.

