Route to Victory Field set for Bloomington-area baseball teams

Bloomington South's baseball team has some real work to do to set up a possible rematch with Bloomington North in their sectional final.

The host Panthers not only drew the long (three-game) route to a title, but will likely have to go through two-time defending sectional champ Columbus North to get there.

The IHSAA draw on Sunday revealed that South will be one of the four teams to play on opening day, likely May 25, in Game 2 of the local Class 4A bracket. Complete days and times for all games will be released at a later date. Last year's sectional played out in a Wednesday-Friday-Monday (Memorial Day) format.

The Panthers are matched up against Shelbyville (9-5), which takes a five-game win streak into a meeting with Columbus North (11-2-2) on Monday. The Bull Dogs will play East Central (9-5), swept by South April 16 on Tuesday and their rematch will start things off in Game 1 before South's contest.

Bloomington North and Columbus East (6-9-1) both drew first-round byes and will play in the second semifinal.

South is after its first sectional since 2016 and North has not won one since 2013.

1-2-3 for Edgewood?

Edgewood will going after a third straight 3A sectional title for the first time since 2005-07.

The Mustangs will have to win three games to get it done at Owen Valley, starting off with a struggling Brown County squad (1-7) that won its first game since the 2019 season when it tripped up Southwestern (Shelbyville) on April 26.

Game 2 pits Indian Creek (7-6) and Sullivan (6-9-1). The Braves beat Sullivan 7-3 behind their ace, Arjun Lothe, but had no luck two days later at Edgewood, falling 17-1.

Placed in the bottom part of the bracket were No. 5 West Vigo (14-1) and rival Owen Valley (10-2) who will meet in the semis. The Vikings won their meeting on April 20, 9-3.

The sectional followed a Wednesday-Thursday-Monday format last year.

2A sectional at Mitchell

Eastern Greene and host Mitchell will likely get to wait until Memorial Day to get their postseason going, after drawing byes to the semifinals.

Mitchell (11-4) won their regular season meeting on April 16, 10-0 in five innings on a one-hitter. The Bluejackets have beaten Paoli and lost to Linton.

This sectional traditionally plays its first round games on Wednesday, then does a morning-night tripleheader on Monday. Eastern last won a sectional title in 2013.

First round games will pit two the best teams here in defending champ Linton (6-6) and South Knox (10-4) in Game 1 while North Knox (5-5) and Paoli (2-7) play in Game 2.

Contact Jim Gordillo at jgordillo@heraldt.com and follow on Twitter @JimGordillo.