OBITUARY: Ronnie Joe Wright

Mr. Ronnie Joe Wright passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in the Providence Community of Trousdale County, on July 6, 1944, to the late William Vander Wright and Lena Lucille Sanford Wright.

He was a 1962 graduate of Trousdale County High School. After graduation, Ronnie was introduced to Mr. Burney Bland through a mutual friend and went to work at Bland Casket Company in Lebanon. This new career would change his life forever. Bland Casket would also be the place where Ronnie would meet the love of his life, Margaret Jane Reed. Margaret also worked for Bland Casket and was Mr. Bland’s Niece. Ronnie and Margaret were wed on April 9, 1965. Mr. Wright worked for the Bland’s until the business was closed in the early 1980s. He then went to work for PFG Lester as a manager in the Beverage Dept. where he serviced and repaired beverage machines.

Ronnie loved life, he loved his family, and he loved the farm. He found joy and contentment in living “just a simple life” raising cattle and farming on the family’s fourth generation farm. Ronnie was saved as a young man and publicly professed Christ through Baptism uniting with Barton’s Creek Baptist Church. He was a faithful member, attending regularly until his health prevented him.

In addition to his parents, Ronnie is preceded in death by a brother, Ted Lyles Wright.

Ronnie leaves behind his wife of 57 years, Margaret Jane Reed Wright; children, Michael Wayne (Michelle) Wright of Watertown, and Janet Lynn Wright Harvey (Dan) of Townsend, TN; grandchildren, Brandon Michael (Monica) Wright of Nashville, Samantha Grace Wright of Gladeville, and Rosie Grogan. Mr. Wright also leaves behind a “soon to arrive” great-grandson, Lewis Dunn Wright.

Funeral services for Mr. Ronnie Joe Wright, age 77 of Lebanon, are scheduled to be conducted on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 11 A.M. from the chapel of the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home. Bro. Charles McKnight and Bro. Jacob Colwell will officiate, and interment will follow in Barton’s Creek Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be on Friday, April 29, 2022 from 4 P.M. until 8 P.M. and again on Saturday morning after 10 A.M.

Pallbearers will be Eddie Reed, Jimmy Reed, Mike Matney, Joseph Hicks, Gary Aikens, and Guy Dockery.

LIGON & BOBO FUNERAL HOME, in charge of arrangements (615) 444-2142 http://ligonbobo.com

