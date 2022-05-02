ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trousdale County, TN

OBITUARY: Ronnie Joe Wright

By Jennifer Haley
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 2 days ago

Mr. Ronnie Joe Wright passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in the Providence Community of Trousdale County, on July 6, 1944, to the late William Vander Wright and Lena Lucille Sanford Wright.

He was a 1962 graduate of Trousdale County High School. After graduation, Ronnie was introduced to Mr. Burney Bland through a mutual friend and went to work at Bland Casket Company in Lebanon. This new career would change his life forever. Bland Casket would also be the place where Ronnie would meet the love of his life, Margaret Jane Reed. Margaret also worked for Bland Casket and was Mr. Bland’s Niece. Ronnie and Margaret were wed on April 9, 1965. Mr. Wright worked for the Bland’s until the business was closed in the early 1980s. He then went to work for PFG Lester as a manager in the Beverage Dept. where he serviced and repaired beverage machines.

Ronnie loved life, he loved his family, and he loved the farm. He found joy and contentment in living “just a simple life” raising cattle and farming on the family’s fourth generation farm. Ronnie was saved as a young man and publicly professed Christ through Baptism uniting with Barton’s Creek Baptist Church. He was a faithful member, attending regularly until his health prevented him.

In addition to his parents, Ronnie is preceded in death by a brother, Ted Lyles Wright.

Ronnie leaves behind his wife of 57 years, Margaret Jane Reed Wright; children, Michael Wayne (Michelle) Wright of Watertown, and Janet Lynn Wright Harvey (Dan) of Townsend, TN; grandchildren, Brandon Michael (Monica) Wright of Nashville, Samantha Grace Wright of Gladeville, and Rosie Grogan. Mr. Wright also leaves behind a “soon to arrive” great-grandson, Lewis Dunn Wright.

Funeral services for Mr. Ronnie Joe Wright, age 77 of Lebanon, are scheduled to be conducted on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 11 A.M. from the chapel of the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home. Bro. Charles McKnight and Bro. Jacob Colwell will officiate, and interment will follow in Barton’s Creek Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be on Friday, April 29, 2022 from 4 P.M. until 8 P.M. and again on Saturday morning after 10 A.M.

Pallbearers will be Eddie Reed, Jimmy Reed, Mike Matney, Joseph Hicks, Gary Aikens, and Guy Dockery.

LIGON & BOBO FUNERAL HOME, in charge of arrangements (615) 444-2142 http://ligonbobo.com

For more obituaries visit https://wilsoncountysource.com/obituaries/

The post OBITUARY: Ronnie Joe Wright appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Trousdale County, TN
City
Watertown, TN
Lebanon, TN
Obituaries
City
Lebanon, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Reed
Person
Michael Wayne
Person
Eddie Reed
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
485
Followers
1K+
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy