Lebanon, TN

OBITUARY: Denita A. Seay

By Jennifer Haley
Wilson County Source
 2 days ago

Mrs. Denita A. Seay passed away at her residence on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, she was 53 years old.

She is survived by a devoted husband of 30 years, Mark Anthony Seay, Sr., children, Mark Anthony (Kayla) Jr., Zachary Keith (Jonathan), and Kristine Evone Marie Seay. Grandmother, Nellie Elizabeth Boyd, beloved sister, Robbie (Tony) Thompson, and father in law, Sammie Seay. A host of nieces, nephews other relatives, and friends.

Public Viewing, Monday, May 2, 2022 from 4-6:00 pm at JC Hellum Funeral Chapel.

Family Visitation, Tuesday, from 11-12 Noon with funeral to follow at the above named chapel.

MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ENTER THE BUILDING.

Bro. William Hogin, Eulogist Bro. Brandon Seay, Officiant

Interment, Harris Chapel Cemetery, Lebanon, Tn.

As we celebrate the life of Denita Seay let us keep her family lifted up in prayer during their time of bereavement.

#Obituary
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
